India Targets 1 Trillion Exports by 2027

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India needs about USD 430 billion in goods and services exports between November and March to meet its USD 1 trillion target for 2026-27, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. The country had reached about 57 per cent of the target by the end of October.

“So we had 570, 7 months gone. 430 in 5 months,” Goyal said, referring to export values in billions of dollars, in his valedictory keynote address at the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi. The Commerce Ministry's November 13 monthly trade release put total exports at an estimated USD 568.84 billion in April–October, up 16.66 per cent from a year earlier. That leaves USD 431.16 billion to reach the target, or an average of about USD 86.2 billion a month through March. October exports alone were estimated at USD 89.99 billion, up 29.90 per cent year-on-year. Goods exports accounted for USD 49.47 billion, while services exports were estimated at USD 40.51 billion, according to the ministry's release.“It's an all-time high. We have never in a month done exports of 90 billion dollars, which we achieved in October,” Goyal said. The minister said he had considered setting a target of USD 900 billion when he discussed the year's export goals with export promotion councils and industry associations. India had exported a record USD 863.1 billion in 2025-26, according to the government. Reaching USD 1 trillion would require annual growth of about 16 per cent.“When I suggested, let's shoot for a trillion dollar export this year,” Goyal said, the group backed the proposal.“And we took up that challenge. We decided we'll do a trillion dollars of export in the year 26-27.” (ANI)