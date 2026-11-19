A three-year-old Pre-KG student was allegedly tied up with a nylon rope and assaulted at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district. His parents noticed injuries after he returned home and checked the school's CCTV footage.

A three-year-old boy studying in Pre-KG at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district was allegedly tied up with a nylon rope and assaulted by a teacher. The incident came to light after the child's parents noticed injuries on his body and checked the school's CCTV footage.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

This is how a 3-yr-old boy's hands were tied and callously treated by staff at a pvt school in Tiruvarur distric. His family has also alleged that he was beaten up. @imrajmohan Srivatsal Subramaniam (@SVatsal14825) November 19, 2026

3 வயது சிறுவனை கைகளை கட்டிப்போட்டு தாக்கியதாக புகார் ஆசிரியை, உதவியாளர் மீது வழக்குப்பதிவு

#school #thiruvarur #teacher #thazhalmedia Thazhal News (@ThazhalNews) November 18, 2026

The incident reportedly took place at Sai Ram Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Thiruthuraipoondi. The footage, which allegedly shows the child being restrained inside a classroom, has since circulated on social media.

The boy's parents, Gopinath and Mahima, noticed injuries on his body when he returned home from school on Tuesday. When they questioned him, the child reportedly said that his teacher and a female school assistant had hit him.

Suspecting that their son had been physically assaulted at school, the parents approached the school and sought an explanation. His father, Gopinath, then checked the classroom CCTV footage.

According to the complaint, the footage showed teacher Bhagyalakshmi tying the child's hands with a nylon rope. It also allegedly showed a female school assistant, identified as Selvi, pressing the boy down against a screen inside the school.

Gopinath reportedly recorded the CCTV footage on his mobile phone and submitted a complaint at the Thiruthuraipoondi police station. He sought action against the teacher, the assistant and the school management over the alleged assault.

Following the complaint, police began an investigation into the incident. The two women named in the complaint are teacher Bhagyalakshmi, 26, and school assistant Selvi, 55, who lives in Anna Nagar in Thiruthuraipoondi.

The CCTV footage allegedly showing the incident has spread widely on social media, raising concerns about the safety of young children in schools.

The investigation is underway. Further details about the police action and the school's response are awaited.