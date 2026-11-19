MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CryptoTotem has published an explainer focused on how readers can compare information about early-stage crypto projects across multiple listing and research services, including its own directory plus separate platforms it describes as using different rating and methodology frameworks.

What CryptoTotem says it tracks

In the company's overview, CryptoTotem describes its directory as covering ICOs, IDOs, IEOs and presales, from early rounds through completed sales. It says the records use a shared format for items such as available sale dates, reported funding amounts, launchpads, ecosystems and editorial assessments.

CryptoTotem also outlines several Interest Level categories used in its catalog: Highest, High, Medium, Low and Lowest, plus entries marked NA. The company says NA should not be read as a low rating. It also notes that labels such as TBA (to be announced) can be researched before launch details are settled, but the label does not confirm that a public sale will take place or that readers will be eligible to participate.

Interest Level and X Score, according to the company

CryptoTotem says its Interest Level reflects factors including“fundamentals, team credibility, product evidence, token economics and identifiable risk factors.” For early rounds, it also says presale guidance directs readers to check allocation, vesting, access conditions and supporting documentation.

The company additionally describes X Score as a separate indicator intended to reflect the quality and relevance of audience attention. CryptoTotem states that neither Interest Level nor X Score guarantees safety or future performance.

CryptoTotem also says paid promotion can increase a project's visibility, but it does not improve Interest Level or X Score. The company adds that a higher position in the directory should not automatically be interpreted as a higher editorial rating.

How other sites are said to rate sales

The release compares CryptoTotem's approach with two other services it names: ICO Drops and CryptoRank.

ICO Drops

CryptoTotem says ICO Drops groups token sales into Active, Upcoming and Ended categories and combines project information with its own Interest Level assessments. The company notes that ICO Drops uses a methodology that weighs Hype Level, Risk Level and ROI Level, with Risk Level related to participation terms and ROI Level considering potential price changes.

CryptoTotem emphasizes that an Interest Level rating on ICO Drops should not be assumed to measure the same factors as one on CryptoTotem.

CryptoRank

CryptoTotem describes CryptoRank as combining funding-round records with calendars for upcoming, active and completed token sales. It says funding entries organize reported raises by stage, date and participating investors, while some funding details require registration.

According to the release, CryptoRank's historical token-sale data includes sale prices, launchpads, amounts raised, ROI and“ATH ROI.” CryptoTotem states these price-performance metrics serve a different purpose from editorial Interest Level ratings, and it warns that historical price multiples do not show what every participant earned because access, vesting, liquidity and execution can differ. It also says such metrics do not predict future sale outcomes.

Suggested way to compare data

CryptoTotem's guide recommends cross-checking records for the same project and funding round, comparing dates, amounts and participation terms to see whether they match across different directories.

The company says that a project appearing across multiple directories does not automatically resolve missing information. As an example scenario within the release, it describes a case where social attention may be high but vesting terms are incomplete, advising readers to locate missing schedules, check which allocations are covered, and compare current terms against official project or launchpad documentation, including participation restrictions.

CryptoTotem also says a low editorial assessment does not establish fraud, while a high one does not establish safety, and it advises treating missing details as unresolved questions.

CryptoTotem says its release is for informational purposes and is not investment advice. The company also notes that early-stage crypto investments can result in total loss, and that listings and ratings do not guarantee safety, legal eligibility, liquidity, or future returns.

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