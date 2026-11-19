MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has moved Hyperliquid onto its Alert List, warning that the decentralized perpetual futures exchange is operating without the appropriate license in the city. The regulator's notice specifically targets Hyperliquid and“Hyperliquid Hong Kong,” linking both to the exchange's trading site.

According to the SFC, it suspects Hyperliquid of running a trading platform in Hong Kong, whether by operating locally, or by actively marketing services to the Hong Kong public. The addition underscores how regulators are extending enforcement attention to offshore crypto venues that offer derivatives products-particularly perpetual futures.

The SFC added Hyperliquid to Hong Kong's Alert List, stating it lacks a license to operate in the city. The alert covers both“Hyperliquid” and“Hyperliquid Hong Kong,” pointing to Hyperliquid's trading site. The SFC alleges Hyperliquid may be running a platform in Hong Kong and/or marketing to local users. Hong Kong's suspicious trading-platform list now contains 69 entries. Hyperliquid has also been flagged by Singapore's MAS via an Investor Alert List in late June.

Key takeawaysWhy the Hong Kong Alert List matters

The SFC's Alert List is designed to inform the public when a virtual asset service provider appears to operate without the licensing or authorization required by Hong Kong rules. By naming the platform and identifying the trading site in its listing, the regulator is signaling that residents may be exposed to products and services outside the perimeter of SFC oversight.

In this case, the SFC's focus is not on a traditional, broker-dealer style venue, but on a decentralized exchange offering perpetual futures-an area that typically draws heightened regulatory scrutiny due to leverage, derivatives risk, and complex consumer protections.

What the SFC said about Hyperliquid's Hong Kong activities

In the listing for the SFC's Alert List, the regulator states that Hyperliquid“lacks a license to operate in Hong Kong.” The entry names both Hyperliquid and“Hyperliquid Hong Kong,” while also identifying the trading platform's website.

The SFC further says it suspects Hyperliquid of running a trading platform in Hong Kong. The regulator frames this concern in two ways: either the platform is actually being operated in the city, or Hyperliquid is actively marketing its services to the Hong Kong public.

For investors and traders, this kind of language is important because it suggests the SFC is not relying only on where a company is incorporated. Instead, it is pointing to conduct-such as local accessibility and marketing-as potential triggers for regulatory concern.

Broader regulatory pressure: MAS warning came earlier

This Hong Kong alert follows a similar regulatory move in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) added Hyperliquid to its Investor Alert List on June 26, a separate channel that highlights entities investors might mistakenly believe are regulated by the central bank.

MAS's Investor Alert List includes firms that investors may incorrectly assume are supervised or licensed by the regulator. When Hyperliquid was added to that Singapore list, the exchange said at the time that it never claimed to hold a Singapore license.

Placed side by side, the two alerts suggest that regulators in multiple jurisdictions are converging on the same core issue: whether crypto platforms offering high-risk derivatives are operating in ways that create a reasonable impression of local regulatory coverage-whether through marketing, user targeting, or other forms of local presence.

What to watch next

Hyperliquid did not respond immediately to a request for comment when contacted for this report. Going forward, market participants should watch for further regulatory actions tied to the Hong Kong alert-especially any developments that clarify whether the SFC's concerns will translate into additional enforcement steps beyond public warnings.

More broadly, readers should pay attention to how regulators define“running” a platform and“marketing” to the public in cross-border crypto services, since these interpretations can directly affect which exchanges, dapps, and derivatives venues face licensing pressure next.

Sources: Hong Kong SFC Alert List entry ; SFC list of suspicious virtual asset trading platforms ; MAS Investor Alert List coverage as reported earlier via .

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