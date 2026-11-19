PLYMOUTH, UK – November 2026 – Sales teams could be overlooking valuable revenue opportunities by prioritising the number of prospects they identify over the quality of relationships they develop, according to LinkedIn training specialists Maverrik.

With access to sophisticated search filters, buyer insights and account intelligence through LinkedIn Sales Navigator, sales professionals have more information at their fingertips than ever before.

But having a database of potential customers is not the same as building a pipeline of genuine sales opportunities.

Dean Seddon, Founder and CEO of Maverrik, believes the problem lies in how businesses define successful prospecting.

"Salespeople can spend an entire day on Sales Navigator, build a list of 100 prospects and feel like they've achieved something. But if none of those people are any closer to becoming a customer, what has actually been accomplished?"

From Prospecting Activity to Sales Opportunities

Maverrik argues that sales organisations should move away from measuring prospecting success through connection requests, messages sent and leads collected.

Instead, businesses should focus on whether salespeople are identifying relevant buying signals, developing relationships with decision-makers and progressing prospects towards commercial conversations.

For example, a change in leadership, company expansion or a new strategic initiative could provide a more relevant reason to approach a potential customer than a generic connection request.

However, recognising these opportunities requires more than familiarity with the technology. Salespeople must understand their target market, recognise commercial relevance and adapt their approach accordingly.

Maverrik's Sales Navigator training addresses this challenge through its methodology, helping sales professionals build structured routines around searching, tracking, taking action and developing prospect relationships.

A Priority for Sales Leaders in 2027

As businesses review their sales processes ahead of 2027, Maverrik is encouraging leaders to examine how effectively their teams translate prospecting time into qualified meetings and pipeline opportunities.

"Sales Navigator can show you who to speak to and give you a reason to start a conversation. What it can't do is build the relationship for you," adds Dean.

"The question sales leaders should be asking isn't how many prospects their team found this week. It's how many meaningful sales conversations they created."

Maverrik delivers LinkedIn Sales Navigator training, social selling workshops and corporate sales enablement programmes to help businesses develop more effective prospecting practices.

For more information about Sales Navigator training, visit:

About Maverrik

Maverrik is a UK-based LinkedIn training and social selling consultancy helping businesses improve B2B prospecting, lead generation and sales performance through training and structured sales development programmes.