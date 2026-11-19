MENAFN - Pressat) Musicians and singers from across Wiltshire and beyond are being invited to join a free outdoor Christmas concert in Chippenham's Market Place on Sunday 13 December. For the first time, the town will host the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir, bringing together performers of all ages and abilities for an afternoon of festive music, Christmas favourites and traditional carols.

Anyone who plays a wind, brass or percussion instrument is welcome, alongside singers who would like to join the choir. There is no charge to participate, and registration is now open for all musicians and singers to be part of the event.

The musical programme will feature much-loved carols such as O Come All Ye Faithful and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, as well as Christmas pop favourites, orchestral classics and specially arranged festive pieces. Music will be provided to suit a variety of abilities, with parts available for both confident performers and those who are less experienced or returning to their instrument after a break.

The concert will take place at the Butter Cross, in the heart of Chippenham town centre. Against the backdrop of festive lights, the orchestra and choir will fill the Market Place with music, creating a wonderful seasonal atmosphere for local residents, shoppers and visitors to enjoy.

Local event organiser John Holland said:“Christmas music has a wonderful way of bringing people together, and that's exactly what this event is all about. The Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir has become a much-loved annual tradition in London, where hundreds of musicians come together to celebrate the season. We're excited to be bringing it to Chippenham for the first time. Whether you've been playing for years, are only just picking up your instrument again or simply love to sing, we'd love you to be involved.”

Now celebrating its 15th year, the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir has grown from a small get-together of friends into a series of major annual musical events. Its London performances now regularly attract 500 or more musicians and singers, led by professional musical directors.

Performers of all ages and abilities are welcome, and there is no requirement to have previous performance experience or attend rehearsals. Participants simply register in advance to receive their sheet music, with different parts available to suit a range of playing abilities. There is no limit to the number of people who can take part.

Anyone interested in performing can register at bigchristmaswindorchestra, to receive their sheet music in advance. Participants are invited to arrive from 1pm on Sunday 13 December, ready to join the celebrations and take part in the afternoon's performance. Taking part is completely free, and the event will be fully accessible. The event is also open to everyone who simply wants to come along and enjoy the music, with spectators welcome to join in the singing.

The event is kindly supported by the People's Postcode Trust from the Postcode Lottery. Whether performing or watching, everyone is invited to be part of this special first appearance in Chippenham and help make it a memorable celebration of Christmas, music and community.