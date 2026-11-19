Pyrogenesis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that the Company's 4.5-megawatt (MW) plasma torch system, supplied to a U.S. aeronautics and defense client, has surpassed its targeted operating power of 4.5 MW during the ongoing operational ramp-up at the client's facility. The achievement marks a significant technological and operational milestone for PyroGenesis, representing the highest power level reached by the Company's plasma torches to date. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.18.
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