Golden Minerals Company
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Golden Minerals Company: Has completed the Desierto project core drilling program announced on October 6. In total, eight holes totaling 1,336 meters were drilled at four target areas within the Desierto concessions. Golden Minerals Company shares T are trading unchanged at $0.18.
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