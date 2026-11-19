Microbix Biosystems Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Announces that it has commercialized custom biological materials for incorporation into the lab-based assays or point-of-care test-cartridges of in-vitro diagnostics manufacturers. Initial sales have been made to two DxMs, each of which is incorporating a Microbix biologic material into a new assay or assays. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.28.
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