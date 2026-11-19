Scotiabank
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Scotiabank: Has received a series of industry awards recognizing AI-powered solutions spanning mobile banking, investment research, pricing and enterprise AI capabilities. The awards reflect how artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly embedded across the Bank's products, services and operations, helping deliver more intuitive client experiences while empowering employees with advanced tools to support decision-making across the enterprise. Scotiabank shares T are trading up $0.27 at $125.42.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment