Retail giant Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is giving income investors another reason to cheer. Following the release of its third-quarter 2026 earnings on November 12, the company announced its 17th consecutive annual dividend increase, sending shares to a new all-time high and pushing the stock's year-to-date gains to 28%.

The company's board is raising its annualized payout from $7.20 per share to $7.30, a modest bump of roughly 1.4%. Even after the stock's strong rally this year, that still works out to a solid yield of around 3.3%, well above the S&P 500 average of just 1.1%.

Rather than overextending its payout ratio, management is pairing steady dividend growth with aggressive share repurchases. By the end of the quarter, Canadian Tire had completed nearly 80% of its $400 million buyback plan for 2026, which reduces its share count and makes future dividend hikes easier to fund.

The company's latest numbers show why it can afford to keep rewarding shareholders. For the quarter ended October 3, revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $4.3 billion, while normalized diluted earnings per share climbed 13% to $4.27. Consolidated comparable store sales increased 3.2%, with growth exceeding 3% across all major banners, including Canadian Tire Retail, SportChek, and Mark's. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales surged 15.3%, and Triangle Rewards loyalty sales grew 6.3%.

Although warm autumn weather has caused a slightly slower start to the fourth quarter, Canadian Tire's strong cash flow and resilient retail banners continue to stand out. For long-term dividend investors, this iconic Canadian retailer remains a reliable stock to buy and hold.