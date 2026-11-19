If you are looking for a reliable way to generate recurring income while still capturing solid gains, the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is hard to ignore. The fund has been outperforming the broader market this year, climbing 21% year to date as investors flock to dividend stocks for safety.

One trade-off of such a strong rally is that the fund's yield has come down. Because buyers are paying more money for the same dividend income, the yield naturally drops. Even so, at around 3%, it still offers an above-average payout that can provide steady cash flow for your portfolio.

The ETF holds 58 stocks, though it is not as broadly diversified as some other dividend funds. Because it targets high-yielding Canadian companies, financial stocks account for roughly 60% of its holdings, while energy stocks make up another 28%. Together, those two sectors represent close to 90% of the portfolio.

Given that financials and energy are home to some of the highest-yielding companies on the TSX, that heavy tilt should come as no surprise. Its top four holdings are Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, and Bank of Nova Scotia. Since Canada's big banks have performed well in recent years and look a bit expensive, there is some room for a short-term pullback.

The silver lining, however, is that these banks are ultra-safe when it comes to dividends. If heavy exposure to them is the biggest knock on VDY, it remains a great long-term option to buy and hold.