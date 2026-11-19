MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Nov 19 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The UK on Thursday announced that it would expel Myanmar's defence attaché and seek an urgent UN Security Council meeting following a landmark court ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the measures were being taken immediately in response to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement, building on existing British sanctions against Myanmar's military regime.

"We are taking immediate action today in light of this judgement. Building on existing sanctions against the Myanmar regime, we are ordering the expulsion of the Myanmar Defence Attaché from the UK and calling urgently for a UN Security Council session to discuss the judgement," Miliband said in a statement.

He also announced plans to summon Myanmar's charge d'affaires and outline further measures "in the coming days" to pursue accountability.

"The UK is determined to act and ensure accountability for these appalling crimes," he said, condemning "the horrific treatment" of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar's military regime.

Miliband reaffirmed Britain's support for the ICJ and international law, stressing that Myanmar must fully comply with the judgement.

"The international community must now play its part in supporting implementation, accountability and justice for the Rohingya," he said.

"We must ensure the Court's ruling sends a clear message that such crimes cannot be committed with impunity," he added.

The ICJ ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State.

The decision marked the first time the UN's top court had found a state responsible for committing genocide.

The court also ordered Myanmar to provide reparations and take measures to prevent further violations.

--NNN-ANADOLU