MENAFN - The Conversation) Brain stacking is a new TikTok trend dedicated to making time for activities that engage our mind, such as reading or doing puzzles.

The idea is to allocate specific time to them. People typically“stack” a particular amount of minutes of reading with a specific amount of journalling, for example. That will be followed by stacking a few more minutes of an activity like colouring, and something else like a word search or a sudoku puzzle. But why is this idea considered to be good for the brain? And is there a scientific basis for the idea that engaging in, or combining, activities like these can improve focus, memory or productivity?

If only it was so easy. But maybe there is something useful in brain stacking. Perhaps the more immediate benefit is a sense of wellbeing: joy, happiness or a basic level of contentment.

Let's unpack what happens when we do some reading at the start of our day. On one level, we purposefully allocate time to ourselves. That can feel good, especially if the rest of the day feels rushed.

Research tracking people in daily life found that, during periods of leisure, they report more positive mood and less stress. That does not prove that a particular morning routine causes these benefits, but it gives us a useful starting point.

Then there is the layer of agency: the feeling that we are the ones deciding what to do. We are not being pushed by someone or something else. Choosing to spend a little time on something we enjoy may be one small way of experiencing that control.

Another thing that can happen when we are involved in an activity is a sense of flow. It involves becoming deeply absorbed in what we are doing, often when the challenge is well matched to our skills. Imagine following a recipe, playing a game or working on a piece of knitting that needs just enough concentration.

With this absorption can come a change in our sense of time. We pay less attention to the clock, so that time can seem to fly. Reading a novel we enjoy can also give us that feeling, even if we would not call every enjoyable reading session a state of flow.

There is another idea behind brain stacking: making room to focus on one task at a time. Multitasking can feel like a necessary evil. But with tasks that demand our conscious attention, what we call multitasking often involves switching between them.

Read more: Can brain training really shave ten years off brain ageing, as a recent study suggests?

Some activities can be done together, such as walking and talking, particularly when they are familiar and relatively undemanding. The difficulty comes when tasks compete for the same limited resources. Switching takes time, so performance can suffer. We may feel we are doing everything at once, but important parts of the processing are taking turns.

How might brain stacking help, then? By giving us a period with fewer competing demands and interruptions. That is a plausible benefit, rather than evidence that the routine resets the brain or removes stress at a neural level. And if we are already absorbed in our book, we do not need to stop after five minutes just to move on to the next item in the stack.

A useful question is how the activity fits into our lives. Do we enjoy it? Can we choose when to stop? Does it leave room for sleep, other interests and the people around us?

The evidence

Like trends in general, this one has attracted exaggerated claims. Evidence about leisure, attention and practice does not establish that stacking particular hobbies improves memory, focus or productivity more generally. Getting better at a puzzle is also different from improving our ability to think and remember across everyday life. Research on brain training makes this distinction clear: improvements on the practised task do not necessarily translate into broad improvements elsewhere.

There is also an assumption behind some of these claims: that our focus, memory and productivity all need to be improved. For many of us, a hobby does not need to be justified as a way of making our brain work harder or better. Enjoying it can be reason enough.

If you want to try brain stacking, start with something you already enjoy. Give yourself some uninterrupted time. There is no evidence-based requirement to complete a certain number of hobbies, or to spend a particular number of minutes on each. And do not turn it into another thing to be good at. If it starts to feel like homework, something has probably been lost along the way.

So, yes, do go ahead and brain stack as long as you do not lose sleep or money over it, or force yourself into activities you do not enjoy. Good nutrition, sufficient sleep and a circle of friends and family are important too. Those are not trends, not yet at least.