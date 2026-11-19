MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“On Thursday, November 19, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Myrne using a FAB-250 bomb. An elderly couple was injured: an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman,” the official wrote.

He said the victims had been hospitalized and were receiving medical assistance.

Liakh also reported that the attack destroyed a private house and damaged at least 20 other homes.

Woman killed, several injured in Russian drone attack onregion

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Photo: Vadym Liakh, Facebook