Russian Aircraft Strike Hits Myrne In Donetsk Region, Injuring Elderly Couple
“On Thursday, November 19, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Myrne using a FAB-250 bomb. An elderly couple was injured: an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman,” the official wrote.
He said the victims had been hospitalized and were receiving medical assistance.
Liakh also reported that the attack destroyed a private house and damaged at least 20 other homes.Read also: Woman killed, several injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region
As reported earlier, Russian forces launched 1,733 attacks on the Donetsk region over the past day.
Photo: Vadym Liakh, Facebook
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