MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Swat: A resident of Shangla, identified as Sarnzaib, has demanded justice and legal action against those nominated in the alleged murder of his sister. He has accused the suspects of using bribery to have the post-mortem report altered at a hospital.

Speaking at a press conference at the Swat Press Club, Sarnzaib said he was informed on August 29, 2026, that his sister had died. His sister, who was a mother of two, was initially reported to have died of a heart attack. However, upon reaching home, he noticed finger marks around her neck and signs of torture on her back.

According to Sarnzaib, he registered a case against his brother-in-law, Tareem Khan, son of Karim Dad, and his mother, Taj Mahal. Following the registration of the case, police arrested Tareem Khan. However, he alleged that the suspects used their influence to get the hospital's post-mortem report altered.

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He claimed that Tareem Khan had allegedly paid Rs70,000 to a hospital doctor to change the report, adding that he had evidence to support his allegation. He also said that he was charged Rs15,000 for the post-mortem examination, while a concerned police official repeatedly pressured him to reach a settlement.

Sarnzaib said the court was now directing authorities to conduct another exhumation and post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the two suspects, Tareem Khan and Taj Mahal, had been released on bail.

He appealed to senior authorities to ensure a transparent investigation into his sister's death, probe the alleged tampering with the post-mortem report and take legal action against those responsible.