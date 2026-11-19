Shangla Man Alleges Post-Mortem Report Altered In Sister's Suspected Murder Case
Speaking at a press conference at the Swat Press Club, Sarnzaib said he was informed on August 29, 2026, that his sister had died. His sister, who was a mother of two, was initially reported to have died of a heart attack. However, upon reaching home, he noticed finger marks around her neck and signs of torture on her back.
According to Sarnzaib, he registered a case against his brother-in-law, Tareem Khan, son of Karim Dad, and his mother, Taj Mahal. Following the registration of the case, police arrested Tareem Khan. However, he alleged that the suspects used their influence to get the hospital's post-mortem report altered.
Also Read: Gold Market Sees Fresh Decline Across Pakistan
He claimed that Tareem Khan had allegedly paid Rs70,000 to a hospital doctor to change the report, adding that he had evidence to support his allegation. He also said that he was charged Rs15,000 for the post-mortem examination, while a concerned police official repeatedly pressured him to reach a settlement.
Sarnzaib said the court was now directing authorities to conduct another exhumation and post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the two suspects, Tareem Khan and Taj Mahal, had been released on bail.
He appealed to senior authorities to ensure a transparent investigation into his sister's death, probe the alleged tampering with the post-mortem report and take legal action against those responsible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment