MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Rawalpindi: Sri Lanka avoided the threat of an innings defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing second Test in Rawalpindi, reaching 309-9 at stumps on the third day to take an 82-run lead.

Sri Lanka resumed their second innings on the third day at 74-3. Dhananjaya de Silva was dismissed for 37 when the team's total reached 99, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored 38 before returning to the pavilion at 134.

Sonal Dinusha and captain Kushal Mendis then put together a responsible 81-run partnership to steady the innings. Mendis was dismissed for 53, while Dinusha scored 54.

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Thereafter, Prabath Jayasuriya was dismissed for one run and Lahiru Kumara departed after scoring five.

At stumps, Milan Rathnayake was unbeaten on 60, while Asitha Fernando was batting on two.

For Pakistan, Aamer Jamal claimed three wickets, while Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas took two wickets each. Saqib Khan and Salman Ali Agha picked up one wicket apiece.

Two days remain in the match, with Sri Lanka holding an 82-run lead over Pakistan.