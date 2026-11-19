MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) --Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to support sustainable development in Jordan's mining sector and strengthen its ability to attract investments and develop mining projects.

Signed on the sidelines of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, held under royal patronage at the Dead Sea, the memo was signed by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and EBRD Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Mark Davis.

The memo aims to establish a cooperation framework between the two sides to develop investment-ready mining projects, strengthen regulatory and contractual frameworks, stimulate private sector investment, and support the responsible and sustainable use of mineral resources in Jordan, including critical minerals.

Under the MoU, the bank will work with the ministry to strengthen legislation governing the mining sector, improve geological data and licensing systems, support digital transformation, and prepare mineral resource maps using geographic information systems (GIS), alongside capacity building, exchanging int'l expertise, and drawing on best practices in the field.

The partnership also includes working to identify investment opportunities across various stages of the mining value chain, from mineral exploration and production to downstream processing, covering rare earth elements, silica, basalt, and vanadium.

The memo will help identify measures to improve the investment environment in Jordan's mining sector and support financing and developing economically feasible projects, boosting the sector's contribution to the national economy and supporting optimal use of mineral resources.

//Petra//NQ