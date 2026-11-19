MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the conversation, Safadi and Prince Faisal discussed regional developments and joint efforts aimed at restoring calm, de-escalation, and boosting regional security and stability.

Safadi affirmed Jordan's condemnation of Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia and Jordan's "absolute" solidarity with Saudi Arabia and full support for all Riyadh's steps taken to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// NQ