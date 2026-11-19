MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- The launch of Jordan Forward program marks a milestone in Jordan's economic and technological transformation and a step toward an integrated economy in which technology drives growth, investment, and job creation, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat said Thursday.

He was speaking at a session titled "Jordan Forward: Where Is the Digital Economy Headed?" at the 2026 Jordan-EU Investment Conference, where the program was launched.

Smeirat told the session, moderated by Ali AbuKumail, a program manager at the World Bank Group's Saudi Arabia Knowledge Hub, that the new program forms part of the national agenda pursued by the National Council for Future Technology. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II oversees the council's work, and the program reflects his vision of placing technology and innovation at the center of Jordan's economic future.

The program aims to build on the development of Jordan's information technology sector to create an integrated technology economy, Smeirat explained. It seeks to make Jordan more competitive regionally and internationally by linking government policy with private enterprise, investment, and skills development.

He cited Jordan's accumulated IT expertise, its young and qualified workforce, and companies with a record of providing technology services to regional and international markets. Jordan also has experience digitizing government services, developing digital platforms, and using technology and artificial intelligence to improve services for citizens.

Smeirat cited the Sanad app as a "practical" example of the government's digital transformation. The Sanad for Business platform aims to make digital government services easier for companies to access, alongside other national projects that are strengthening Jordan's digital readiness.

Jordan's ambition extends beyond its achievements to date, he stressed, aiming to build on its role as a technology services center and become a center for developing products, solutions, and advanced technologies. The goal is for international companies to choose Jordan as a base to establish businesses, develop products, manage operations, and expand into regional and global markets.

Smeirat noted that the program seeks to attract technology companies, create skilled jobs, and generate additional economic activity each year to support growth and competitiveness. For young Jordanians, those targets mean access to skilled work. For businesses, they mean new investment and opportunities to grow, expand, and add value to the economy.

The measure of the program's success, he emphasized, will be the results it delivers after its launch. That will require effective implementation, partnerships, investment, and sustained work with the private sector and international partners.

Smeirat outlined Jordan's message to European investors and companies. Alongside access to its market, the country offers a skilled workforce, a supportive business environment, infrastructure, and partnerships. Together, these would allow companies to help build the region's technology economy and reach wider markets from Jordan.

Jordan sees its relations with Europe as a "long-term strategic" partnership based on joint investment, the exchange of expertise, knowledge transfer, and the development of technological capabilities, he explained.

Through Jordan Forward, the ministry is working to create the conditions to attract European and other international companies, particularly those specializing in AI and advanced technologies, he added.

Identifying two priorities, Smeirat said the first seeks to update policies, regulations, and legislation to support investment and innovation, while the second eyes to establish a way to identify and approach companies that can add value to the economy and help them set up and expand their operations in Jordan.

He outlined several areas of work, beginning with a "more flexible" legal and regulatory framework that can keep pace with technological change, which includes steamlining procedures for starting and running a business and working with the relevant authorities to offer competitive investment incentives.

The second area is investment in people and digital skills. Smeirat described Jordan's workforce as its principal competitive advantage and called for education and training programs to reflect the needs of international companies, particularly in AI, software engineering, data analysis, and cybersecurity.

The third area is digital infrastructure, including cloud computing, data centers, and connectivity. It also involves providing the computing capacity needed to develop AI applications and expand their use, he explained.

The ministry is also introducing AI across government to improve services and create a domestic market for innovation, Smeirat noted. This would give Jordanian and international companies opportunities to develop solutions for use in Jordan and export to other markets.

Jordan seeks to serve as a base for European companies' operations, development work, and investment, he added. Companies could establish regional centers, develop software and digital solutions, manage operations and services, and draw on Jordanian talent to reach regional and international markets.

Smeirat cited Jordan's strategic location, skilled workforce, international economic ties, and network of partnerships as assets that can help connect European companies with regional markets.

Jordan's goal extends beyond attracting companies to provide services, he explained. It seeks to become a partner in their growth and expansion and to take part in global technology value chains.

Turning to lessons from international companies operating in Jordan, Smeirat cited experience in IT outsourcing, business services, shared services, software development, and technology operations. Their experience, he said, has demonstrated Jordan's ability to compete in the global technology economy and the capacity of Jordanian professionals to work in international settings and deliver high-quality services and solutions.

Those companies' experience shows that they weigh several factors when choosing a location, he added. These include the quality of the workforce, capacity for innovation, stability, reliability, ease of doing business, and room to expand.

Jordan has strengths in these areas, Smeirat noted, citing graduates and professionals in IT, engineering, and telecommunications. He also pointed to their experience in software development, operations management, digital services, and working with international markets and clients.

Companies operating in Jordan have demonstrated the range of work Jordanian professionals can undertake, from developing systems and applications to delivering technical services and managing shared operations, he explained.

He stated Jordan Forward builds on this experience, which would shift Jordan from providing services to international companies to helping them develop products, innovations, and technology operations.

He added that Jordanian professionals should help design and develop the technologies they use and operate and play a part in shaping their future.

Asked about prospects for expansion in semiconductor design, AI, cloud computing, data centers, and applied digital solutions, Smeirat described these fields as strategic opportunities for Jordan to develop advanced capabilities. Each, he noted, has its own investment, workforce, and infrastructure requirements.

Semiconductors offer opportunities in chip design, electronics engineering, and specialist training that can draw on the experience of Jordanian engineers, he explained. The ministry aims to strengthen ties with international companies across the semiconductor value chain and create conditions that attract specialized investment.

In AI, Smeirat identified opportunities to develop domestic expertise in building applications and solutions, training models, and analyzing data. He cited health, education, government services, finance, and industry as sectors where these technologies could be applied.

Current work focuses on strengthening research and development, building specialist skills, encouraging collaboration among universities, researchers, companies, and government agencies, and putting innovations to practical use more quickly, he added. Jordan also aims to become a center for developing AI solutions suited to Arab and regional markets.

Smeirat described cloud computing and data centers as essential infrastructure for the future economy. The ministry is working to attract investment in both, with attention to energy, connectivity, infrastructure, and digital security requirements.

In applied digital solutions, Jordan has practical experience and immediate opportunities for growth in software, digital platforms, business solutions, financial technology, and digital government services, he noted.

Smeirat explained that the ministry will weigh each sector's global importance alongside Jordan's competitive advantages, the availability of skilled workers, infrastructure readiness, the scale of global demand, and prospects for attracting investment. It will also consider each sector's ability to create jobs and generate lasting economic value.

Jordan's goal is to develop distinctive capabilities in selected sectors where it can become a key partner in the global technology economy, he emphasized.

The next priority is to put Jordan Forward into practice, Smeirat stressed. He called for its initiatives to take shape as investments, partnerships, and projects that create skilled jobs, attract international companies, and establish Jordan's place in the global technology economy.

The session highlighted Jordan's ambition to establish itself as a regional digital hub, with a focus on opportunities in advanced technologies, including semiconductors, data centers, and AI.

Panelists noted that Jordan's pool of technology professionals and their experience strengthen its prospects of competing globally, even as technology activity remains concentrated in a limited number of countries and cities.

Strengthening Jordan's position in the sector requires clear strategies to secure financing, develop technological capabilities more quickly, and improve legislation and regulation, the speakers added. They called for a focus on fields in which Jordan has a competitive advantage.

The panelists discussed digital connectivity initiatives and cooperation between Jordan and Europe, emphasizing the role of partnerships in accelerating regional integration and innovation. They also examined how international companies use Jordan as a base for customer service, development, and technology operations.

The speakers described data centers as essential to the digital economy and an opportunity to attract investment from major global technology companies. They emphasized that the economic value of such investments extends beyond buildings and infrastructure to the commercial activity, services, and businesses they support.

The panelists called for a coordinated approach to data center development that combines infrastructure investment, appropriate legislation and regulation, and a stronger government role in creating conditions for investment. These measures, they noted, would help establish Jordan as a regional center for data center investment and digital services.

//Petra// AO