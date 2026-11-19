MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC) vehicle sector representative Jihad Abu Nasser affirmed the importance of the car manufacturing and assembly project in the Zarqa Development Zone, with a targeted investment of up to $50 million.

He noted that the project represents a "practical" step to translate Jordan-EU Investment Conference outcomes into projects supporting production, employment, and technology transfer.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Abu Nasser said the project targets manufacturing and assembling Omoda and Jaecoo vehicles under a memorandum of understanding signed between Akamas Automotive Group and China's Chery Group.

The enterprise, he stated, will be implemented in phases to reach the targeted investment value once manufacturing phases are completed, with construction set to begin within a year of signing the memorandum.

He noted that government incentives, including a 70 percent electricity subsidy for five years and a 60 percent land price reduction for full assembly or manufacturing projects, help cut costs, improve economic feasibility, and allow directing greater resources toward equipment, technologies, and quality.

Investors' expertise in manufacturing, trading, and marketing vehicles supports the project's chances of success through knowledge of consumer needs, distribution channels, and after-sales services, helping select products, manage costs, and expand, based on demand, he added.

Raising the local component creates opportunities for Jordanian factories to supply production needs and for small and medium-sized enterprises to provide engineering, technical, and logistics services, stimulating supporting industries and expanding added value and job opportunities inside the economy, Abu Nasser said.

He noted that training, qualification, and technical skill transfer programs form a foundation for building specialized Jordanian cadres, opening career paths for youth in manufacturing, inspection, quality control, and maintenance, and strengthening the industry's capacity to develop.

Abu Nasser stressed the importance of developing export plans alongside production and leveraging trade agreements in line with rules of origin and required specifications, noting that wider markets support higher production and lower vehicle costs.

He expressed confidence in the project's ability to turn commercial expertise into productive and export activity and attract additional industrial investments that bolster Jordan's standing in the automotive sector and expand its products' presence in markets.

Earlier Thursday, the Ministry of Investment signed a memorandum of understanding with Akamas Automotive Group for Vehicle and Accessories Manufacturing and the Jordan Industrial Estates Company to establish the car manufacturing and assembly project in the Zarqa Development Zone with an investment of up to $50 million.

The memo was signed on the sidelines of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026 as part of government efforts to attract quality industrial investments and localize the automotive industry in the Kingdom, supporting Economic Modernization Vision targets.

//Petra// NQ