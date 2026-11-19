MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) - The Jordan-EU Investment Conference, which opened on Thursday at the Dead Sea, witnessed the signing and announcement of a series of investment and industrial agreements and projects seeking to boost the competitiveness of Jordan's industrial sector, expand high-value industries, bolster production and export capacity, and attracting advanced technology and international partnerships.

The agreements cover projects in the food, garment, fiber optics, semiconductors and vehicle manufacturing sectors, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

The deals also include initiatives to support green industrial production, develop the mining sector and expand financing opportunities for economic and trade activities.

In the high-value industries sector, the conference witnessed the signing of two partnership and advisory agreements between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Jerash Holdings to support the company's expansion and improve its competitiveness and export capacity. Jerash is one of Jordan's leading garment exporters, and the agreements intend to enhance the presence of Jordanian industry in global manufacturing value chains.

The conference also saw the signing of an agreement for the Netherlands–Jordan Upscaling and Development of Competitiveness in the Food Processing Sector (JOUD). The four-year project is funded by a 5 million euro grant from the Dutch government and implemented by Leaders International in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

The project aims to improve capabilities and competitiveness of food manufacturers, increase exports of value-added products, create job opportunities and deepen trade cooperation with the Netherlands through targeted technical assistance and the promotion of joint investment.

In advanced technology, the conference announced a USD142 million project by TechLine to establish fiber-optic drawing towers. The project will introduce advanced technology for manufacturing fiber-optic preforms, marking a step toward developing Jordan's industrial and technological capabilities and strengthening its position in the global optical communications industry.

The agreements also include USD1.42 million in technical assistance from the IFC for the second phase of its support for the semiconductor sector. The initiative seeks to help the government position Jordan as a regional hub for the industry and attract foreign direct investment.

In vehicle manufacturing, the conference featured a USD50 million memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Investment and Akamas United Group to establish a vehicle and components manufacturing and assembly facility in the Zarqa Development Zone, in partnership with China's Chery Group. The facility will produce and assemble OMODA and JAECOO vehicles.

The project will transfer technology, create jobs, increase local industrial content and strengthen Jordan's vehicle manufacturing capabilities and export potential.

As part of efforts to promote sustainable industrial production, the conference announced the Green Industrial Development program (GRID), supported by an 18.6 million euro joint grant from the EU and Germany.

The program is designed to help Jordan transition to a more sustainable and competitive economy by reducing carbon emissions in the industrial sector, promoting innovation and developing green hydrogen.

It will also help Jordanian companies prepare for exports under the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), in partnership with the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan. The program will encourage the adoption of clean technologies and low-carbon production methods while boosting public institutions' capacity to develop a green hydrogen export hub and shared infrastructure near Aqaba through the establishment of a Horizon Support Office.

In a related development, the conference included the signing of a land lease agreement between Aqaba Development Corporation and Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA). The agreement forms part of national efforts to support green hydrogen projects and related industries, advance the transition to clean and renewable energy, and position the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) as a regional hub for green investment and industry.

The conference also featured a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to cooperate in developing Jordan's mining sector. The agreement establishes a framework for potential investment and the provision of technical assistance to support the sector's development.

To support economic and trade activities, the EBRD announced a USD60 million financing package for the Jordan Kuwait Bank. The package includes a USD10 million loan under the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) to support green investments that improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, as well as a USD50 million trade finance limit under the bank's Trade Facilitation Program to support international trade.

The financing package is backed by the European Union and the Green Climate Fund and includes technical assistance to strengthen climate- and gender-responsive financing.

The agreements and projects display the growing diversity of Jordan's investment and industrial cooperation with international partners. They also support efforts to build a more diversified and advanced production base, increase the added value of Jordanian exports, attract high-quality investment, facilitate technology transfer and expand employment opportunities.

//Petra// HA