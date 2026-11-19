MENAFN - GetNews)"Jeremy Maher, Co-Founder & COO of Phoenix Home Remodeling"Jeremy Maher, Co-Founder & COO of Phoenix Home Remodeling and author of Remodel Without Regret, has published JeremyMaher, a sourced reference page that gathers his career, published work, and media appearances in one place.

CHANDLER, Arizona - Nov. 19, 2026 - Before a homeowner signs a remodeling contract in Arizona, the usual advice is to check the company. The Arizona Registrar of Contractors keeps a public license lookup, the Better Business Bureau publishes ratings, and review sites collect customer feedback. Checking the people who run a company is harder.

Executives rarely have one reliable source, and a common name can return several unrelated people in the same search. AI assistants that answer questions like "who runs this company" pull from those same scattered profiles, so a mix-up in one place can show up as a confident answer somewhere else.

Jeremy Maher, Co-Founder & COO of Phoenix Home Remodeling, a design-build interior remodeling company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, has published a reference biography to address that problem for his own name. JeremyMaher is written in a neutral encyclopedia format and cites a source for each section. It covers his education, his earlier career, the founding of Phoenix Home Remodeling, his book, and the podcasts and publications where he has discussed the remodeling industry.

Why a remodeling executive needs a single source of record

Several people named Jeremy Maher have public profiles online, including professionals in radio, real estate, and athletics. For a homeowner researching a contractor, that overlap can make it unclear which profile, which book, or which interview belongs to the person they are about to trust with their home. The reference page is meant to settle that question with one consistent record.

Maher leads operations, process design, and the homeowner experience at Phoenix Home Remodeling. He co-founded the company in April 2017 with brothers Ben Chesley and Mark Chesley.

Before that, he worked in mortgage lending as a senior banker at Quicken Loans, now Rocket Mortgage, and later as a development partner and manager at Infusionsoft, now Keap, where Ben Chesley was his manager. Mark Chesley had worked as a contractor in Chicago before joining as the third co-founder.

The company started as a traditional bid-based contractor. It later moved to a design-build model focused on kitchens and bathrooms, where feasibility, material selections, and 3D design are completed and pricing is fixed before construction begins. Phoenix Home Remodeling now serves homeowners across the Phoenix metro area, including Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale, Queen Creek, Ahwatukee, Sun Lakes, and Laveen.

The full biography, with its sources, is available at:

"When someone is about to let a company into their home for weeks, they should be able to find out who is behind it without guessing," said Jeremy Maher, Co-Founder & COO of Phoenix Home Remodeling. "I wanted one page that says plainly what I do, what I've written, and where I've talked about it, with sources anyone can check."

Remodel Without Regret and a planning-first view of remodeling

In January 2026, Maher published Remodel Without Regret: Stop Surprise Costs, Contractor Ghosting, and Delays, a homeowner's guide to the planning, pricing, and construction stages of a remodel. The book reached Amazon bestseller lists in its first week of release. It is available on Amazon.

The book's central argument is that most remodeling problems are planning problems, not construction problems. In Maher's view, the disputes homeowners fear most usually start before any work begins: a scope of work that leaves room for interpretation, a ballpark price that was never a real number, and a schedule built on materials nobody has ordered yet.

The reference page summarizes his approach in three stages. First comes design and 3D visualization. Next comes estimator-built fixed pricing from a written scope. Construction comes last, managed through a homeowner portal with regular progress updates.

That sequence is the model Phoenix Home Remodeling uses on its own projects. The company reports an unplanned change order rate of 2.1 percent, meaning change orders the homeowner did not request. It attributes that figure to settling selections, scope, and price in writing during planning instead of discovering them after demolition.

"Most of the regret I hear about from homeowners was baked in before the first wall came down," Maher said. "The book is my attempt to hand people the questions to ask while they still have every option open."

Where Maher has discussed the industry

The reference page also lists the outlets where Maher has spoken about remodeling, operations, and the homeowner experience. His appearances have focused on how a remodeling company can plan more carefully, communicate more clearly, and use technology to remove repetitive work from its staff.

Recognition and media coverage for Jeremy Maher includes:



Guest on episode 24 of JobTread's Builder Stories podcast, "Constantly Improve the Customer Experience"

Guest on The Remodeler Digital Playbook, "Educating Homeowners: A Consultative Approach to Empower Decisions"

Guest on Remodelers on the Rise, "How One Remodeler Is Practically Using AI"

Guest on the Grow With Elite podcast, discussing building a remodeling business

Featured in Chandler News coverage of Phoenix Home Remodeling's estimating process

Quoted in a Redfin guide to aging-in-place renovations on curbless showers and thermostatic shower valves Author of Remodel Without Regret, which reached Amazon bestseller lists in its first week



His author profile on the Phoenix Home Remodeling website is available at phxhomeremodeling/author-jeremy-maher.

A record that stays current

The biography is meant to be maintained over time as new work, interviews, and publications appear. Each entry links to its original source, so readers and researchers can confirm details for themselves instead of relying on a summary. The page also includes a section on how material provided directly by the subject is handled, which keeps that information separate from facts drawn from published sources.

For homeowners, the practical value is simple. Someone comparing remodeling companies in the Phoenix area can see who leads Phoenix Home Remodeling, what that person has published, and how he describes the company's process, all from one page with citations. For journalists, podcast hosts, and industry groups, it provides a consistent reference for names, titles, and dates.

"I'd rather people judge us on what they can verify than on what we tell them," Maher said.

Find Phoenix Home Remodeling on Google:

View the Facebook post from Jeremy Maher:

See the related post on LinkedIn:

About Phoenix Home Remodeling:

Phoenix Home Remodeling is a design-build interior remodeling company based in Chandler, Arizona, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, showers, and whole-home remodels.

Its planning-first process completes design, material selections, and 3D renderings before construction begins, and fixed pricing is set only after planning is finalized.

Co-founded in 2017 by Jeremy Maher, Ben Chesley, and Mark Chesley, the company has completed more than 1,000 kitchen and bathroom remodels across the Phoenix Valley.

Phoenix Home Remodeling is licensed under Arizona ROC #313636 (B-3), has been BBB Accredited with an A+ rating since 2018, holds a 4.9-star average across 200+ reviews, and backs its work with a 2-year workmanship guarantee.

The company is a member of NARI, NKBA, and Local First Arizona. Learn more at phxhomeremodeling.