MENAFN - GetNews) Teams describe the pages that matter once, and Visualping finds them, monitors them and keeps the list current

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Nov. 19, 2026 - Visualping, the website change detection platform used by more than 2 million people, has launched Domain Monitoring, a feature that finds and monitors the pages that matter on a website without anyone building a list of URLs.

Teams that track competitors, regulators and business partners usually know which websites matter. Keeping up with the pages is harder. A regulator posts each notice at a new address, and a competitor launches each product on its own page. A list of URLs built last quarter misses them, and someone has to find each new page and add it by hand.

Domain Monitoring replaces that list with a description. Customers tell their Visualping team which website to watch and which pages matter, by page type or in their own words. Visualping AI checks each page against that description and monitors the ones that match. Rescans pick up new matching pages and pause pages that stop matching.

Every page Domain Monitoring finds is a standard Visualping monitor. Each change arrives with an AI summary and an importance flag, by email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, webhooks or the Visualping API.

"The pages a team most needs to watch are often the ones that didn't exist when they built their monitoring list," said Matthew Fane, Head of Product at Visualping. "A competitor adds a product page, a regulator posts a new notice, and nobody knows to add it. With Domain Monitoring, teams describe what matters on a website once, and Visualping finds those pages, monitors them and keeps the list current as the site changes."

Domain Monitoring is available now with Visualping Solutions plans, on request, and is set up by the Visualping team. Solutions plans start at $3,000 a year. To learn more or book a demo, visit .

About Visualping

Visualping is a website change detection platform used by more than 2 million people. It monitors web pages for visual and text changes, and its AI summarizes what changed and flags the changes that matter. Teams use it for competitive intelligence, compliance monitoring, brand protection and research. Learn more at .