MENAFN - GetNews)"Shootbolt has launched a free online tool that identifies the replacement part for a multipoint door lock from a stamped number or picture questions. It covers HOPPE, Amesbury Truth, G-U, Trilennium, Andersen and Pella locks."Shootbolt has launched a free online tool that identifies the replacement part for a multipoint door lock from a stamped number or picture questions. It covers HOPPE, Amesbury Truth, G-U, Trilennium, Andersen and Pella locks.

Kansas City, Missouri - Nov. 19, 2026 - Shootbolt, an online store for multipoint lock replacement parts, has launched an instant part identifier for multipoint door locks, which the company believes is the first of its kind among US parts sellers. The free tool at shootbolt identifies the replacement part for a multipoint door lock in minutes, from the number stamped on the old part or from a short series of picture questions and tape-measure measurements.

A multipoint lock is the long lock in the edge of many entry and patio doors that locks at the top, middle and bottom with one handle. When one fails, the cause is usually a single worn part, most often the gearbox behind the handle, which leaves the handle drooping. Finding that part has been the hard step: versions differ by a few millimeters, and part numbers change over the years.

Before launch, Shootbolt reviewed 15 parts sellers and manufacturer parts stores. None of the US sellers identified a multipoint lock part online on the spot. They relied on contact forms, emailed photos, PDF catalogs and questionnaires, and answers took hours to days.

Few locksmiths advertise the work. In Shootbolt's 2026 study of US locksmith websites, 283 of 9,443 sites (3.0%) said they repair, install or service multipoint door locks.

How the instant part identifier works



By part number. Many locks have a part number stamped on the metal strip in the door edge. The user types it in, and the identifier recognizes current and older numbers.

By picture questions. The user chooses the lock brand and the piece that is broken, then answers one question at a time. Each measurement comes with a picture of where to take it. The match. The identifier shows the matching part, the answers it was matched on, and anything left to check on the old part before ordering.



Multipoint lock brands covered

The identifier covers more than 6,500 part numbers from six brand catalogs:



HOPPE: HLS 9000 locks

Amesbury Truth: P2000, P3000, XCore, Sentry and Sentinel

G-U / FERCO: Secury, SH2, S-Bolt, Tripact and Europa

Trilennium (Endura): 3000, 3070, 3020 and 3500

Andersen: Frenchwood, A-Series and 200 Series hinged doors Pella: hinged doors, with parts from other makers that are sold for Pella doors



Many doors sold by Therma-Tru, Marvin, Kolbe, ProVia and Sierra Pacific are fitted with these locks.

Repairing the lock and keeping the door

By Shootbolt's estimates of part costs without installation, one worn part typically costs $170 to $270, a whole lock $280 to $630, and a new door $1,000 or more.

Parts matched by the identifier are covered by Shootbolt's Fit Guarantee: if the part identifier says a part fits a door and it doesn't, Shootbolt pays the return and refunds the part in full, or sends the right part.

The instant part identifier is free to use, with no account needed, at .

About the Company

Shootbolt, LLC is an online store in Kansas City, Missouri, that sells replacement parts for multipoint door locks to homeowners, locksmiths and installers. Founded in 2026, the company builds its catalog from manufacturers' own catalogs, drawings and part labels. Its mission is to make multipoint locks simple, so that a door is repaired with the one part it needs. Shootbolt is an independent store and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by any of the manufacturers named; brand names identify which parts fit.