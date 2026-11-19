MENAFN - GetNews)"2026 Retirement Contribution Limits"Badu Tax Services reviews 2026 limits for 401(k), IRA, and HSA accounts and explains how owners and high earners can use retirement plans to lower taxable income.

DALLAS, TX - November 19, 2026 - Higher contribution limits for 2026 give high-income earners and business owners more room to reduce taxable income, and Jeff Badu, CPA, founder of Badu Tax Services, LLC, says the planning needs to start before year-end.

“Retirement accounts are one of the few tax strategies that help you twice, by lowering this year's tax bill and building long-term wealth,” said Badu.“But each account has its own deadline, so waiting until April can cost you options.”

Badu reviewed the 2026 limits:



401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans: $24,500 in employee deferrals, plus an $8,000 catch-up for those 50 and older. Workers ages 60 to 63 may make a higher catch-up of $11,250.

Traditional and Roth IRAs: $7,500, plus a $1,100 catch-up for those 50 and older.

Total defined contribution plans: Combined employee and employer contributions can reach $72,000 for 2026, which matters for owners using a Solo 401(k) or profit-sharing plan. Health savings accounts: $4,400 for self-only coverage and $8,750 for family coverage, with a $1,000 catch-up for those 55 and older.

Badu noted that timing varies. Employee 401(k) deferrals generally need to be made by December 31, while IRA and HSA contributions for 2026 can be made until the April 15, 2027 filing deadline.

For business owners, the right plan depends on income, employees, and goals. A Solo 401(k) may suit an owner with no employees, a SEP IRA offers simpler administration, and a defined benefit plan may allow much larger deductions for owners with high, steady income. Under SECURE 2.0, some higher-earning workers must now make catch-up contributions to employer plans as Roth contributions, which changes the tax benefit.

“The goal is to match the account to the owner, not the other way around,” Badu added.“A short planning conversation in the fall can be worth far more than a rushed decision in April.”

For more information about tax planning, visit

About Badu Tax Services, LLC

Badu Tax Services, LLC is a Dallas-based CPA firm offering tax preparation, tax planning, and tax representation services to individuals and businesses in all 50 states. Founded by Jeff Badu, CPA, the firm helps clients reduce their tax liability and plan ahead through proactive, year-round tax planning.

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Disclaimer: This release is for general informational purposes and is not individualized tax advice. Individual circumstances vary, so taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before making decisions.