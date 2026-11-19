MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial services overtakes technology as EMEA's largest M&A sector by value, while US bidders stay active and a deep pipeline signals opportunity ahead

Key Findings



Overall market: 4,032 transactions worth close to €309bn, with value down close to 5% and volume down more than 19%.

Financial services: Deal value rose by more than 30% year-on-year to close to €58bn, overtaking technology as EMEA's largest M&A sector by value.

US bidders: Close to €92bn of deal value, nearly 30% of the regional total. Pipeline: 2,496 potential sale opportunities identified across EMEA.

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal value across EMEA showed resilience in the third quarter, declining by close to 5% while volumes fell by more than 19% year-on-year, as megadeals sustained activity and financial services overtook technology as the region's largest sector by value. This is according to findings from Deal Drivers: EMEA Q3 2026, a new report from Datasite, the essential infrastructure and intelligence platform for M&A, produced in partnership with Mergermarket.

Nertila Asani, Head of Northern Europe at Datasite, said:“EMEA's M&A market isn't short of ambition or dry powder, but dealmakers are getting selective about where they deploy capital. Larger deals are sustaining headline values, particularly in financial services, while the race to invest in AI and digital infrastructure is opening up new opportunities. The real test for 2027 is whether that momentum lifts deal volumes. With a strong pipeline across EMEA, well-prepared dealmakers with a clear strategic rationale will be best placed to capitalise on the next wave.”

Sector Highlights

The report highlights additional notable sector trends across EMEA:



Technology, media and telecoms (TMT): Deal value fell by close to 21% to more than €46bn, with volumes down 23%. The sector accounted for 415 potential sale opportunities, second only to industrials and chemicals. Regionally, TMT deal value surged by close to 135% to more than €14bn in the UK and Ireland, while in France it was the leading sector at close to €5bn. Industrials and chemicals: The sector accounted for 435 potential sale opportunities across EMEA, the largest of any sector. DACH accounted for 142 of them, nearly a third of the regional total and 40% of DACH total value.

Private Equity Activity Slows Across EMEA

The region recorded 737 private equity buyouts worth more than €86bn during Q3, with both volumes and value down more than 15% year-on-year.

M&A Activity Across Key Markets

The report also highlights varying M&A trends across key markets in EMEA:



UK and Ireland: Business services deal volumes increased by close to 15% to 240 transactions, while deal value nearly doubled to close to €11bn, despite overall UK and Irish deal volumes declining by close to 19%.

France: M&A deal value rose by close to 15% year-on-year to more than €25bn, contrasting with the wider EMEA decline, while volumes fell by close to 17% to 346 deals, highlighting an increasingly concentrated market. Energy, mining and utilities (close to €5bn) and real estate (more than €4bn) followed TMT as the leading sectors; together, the three accounted for 56% of total deal value. Benelux: Deal value plunged by close to 85% to more than €6bn and transaction volumes declined 24%, both the lowest quarterly levels since early 2023.



Pipeline of Potential Sale Opportunities Points to Further Activity

Despite weaker transaction volumes, industrials and chemicals, technology and consumer businesses account for the largest sector pipelines. DACH leads the regional rankings with 507 opportunities, followed by the UK and Ireland with 444.

The findings suggest that restructuring, strategic consolidation and investment in technology and infrastructure could continue to generate opportunities as dealmakers navigate a more selective M&A environment.

For the full analysis of announced M&A activity and prospective transaction opportunities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, visit .

About Datasite

Datasite is the essential infrastructure and intelligence platform for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage complex transactions, and make better decisions. Products include market intelligence, secure data rooms, and digital boardrooms, assisted by a team of global experts available 24/7. Native AI flows through these capabilities to help dealmakers inform strategy, transact efficiently, and decide with confidence. With more than 50 years of experience, Datasite delivers many of the world's largest and most complex deals. Learn more at .

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