Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical-Grade Wearable for Pharma and Biotech Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical-grade wearable for pharma and biotech market is experiencing rapid expansion as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, clinical research teams, and healthcare providers increase their use of connected medical technologies. The market is projected to grow from $2.83 billion in 2025 to $3.43 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of wearable medical devices in clinical trials, rising demand for real-world patient data, expansion of decentralized clinical trials, improvements in biosensor technology, and continued investment in digital healthcare infrastructure. Clinical-grade wearables are becoming increasingly important in drug development because they enable continuous collection of physiological and behavioral data outside conventional clinical environments.

The clinical-grade wearable for pharma and biotech market is forecast to reach $7.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.5%. Key growth drivers include the integration of artificial intelligence into clinical data analysis, wider adoption of personalized drug development methodologies, increased use of remote patient monitoring in clinical trials, greater regulatory acceptance of real-world evidence, and the development of advanced wearable sensors for clinical applications.

Prominent clinical-grade wearable market trends include AI-powered data analytics platforms for pharmaceutical trials, Internet of Things-enabled biosignal monitoring systems, cloud-based real-world evidence platforms, wearable biomarker tracking solutions for precision medicine, and smart medical device manufacturing technologies. These developments are helping researchers improve data quality, strengthen patient engagement, support decentralized study models, and make more informed clinical decisions.

Growing demand for remote patient monitoring is expected to remain a major factor supporting market expansion. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension, is creating a need for continuous monitoring and timely intervention. Clinical-grade wearables allow clinicians and researchers to monitor patient health trends, identify early signs of deterioration, evaluate treatment responses, and adjust care plans without relying exclusively on in-person visits.

Healthcare organizations are also expanding their use of remote monitoring in acute care and hospital-at-home programs. According to an August 2023 survey reported by Vivalink, 84% of respondents already using remote patient monitoring planned to increase adoption in 2024. The survey also found that 45% of providers used the technology for acute monitoring, while 77% expected remote patient monitoring-based care to surpass traditional inpatient hospital care within five years. These findings demonstrate the growing role of connected clinical devices in modern care delivery and pharmaceutical research.

Product innovation is further strengthening the clinical-grade wearable for pharma and biotech market. Companies are developing wearable injectors that support the subcutaneous delivery of large-volume and high-viscosity biologic therapies, enabling greater convenience and more opportunities for treatment outside hospitals. In July 2025, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced the first pharmaceutical-sponsored clinical trial using its BD Libertas wearable injector for biologic drug delivery. The prefilled platform supports biologics with viscosity levels of up to 50 centipoise and is available in 2-5 mL and 5-10 mL configurations.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In March 2026, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Clario Holdings for $8.875 billion. The transaction was designed to expand Thermo Fisher's clinical research and digital capabilities through the integration of advanced endpoint data solutions. Clario provides clinical-grade wearable technologies and connected devices to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations, supporting more efficient and data-driven drug development.

North America was the dominant region in the clinical-grade wearable for pharma and biotech market in 2025, supported by established pharmaceutical research infrastructure, strong digital health adoption, and significant investment in clinical innovation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Device Type: Biosensors; Electrocardiogram Monitors; Continuous Glucose Monitors; Sleep Monitors; Respiratory Monitors

2) By Mode Of Use: In Clinic Monitoring; Home Based Monitoring; Hybrid Monitoring

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Online Channels; Pharmacies Or Offline Retail

4) By Application: Clinical Trials; Remote Patient Monitoring; Real World Evidence Generation; Chronic Disease Management

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Hospitals; Academic Research Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Biosensors: Wearable Patch Biosensors; Implantable Biosensors; Smart Textile Biosensors; Sweat Analysis Biosensors; Multi Parameter Biosensors

2) By Electrocardiogram Monitors: Resting Electrocardiogram Monitors; Holter Monitors; Event Monitors; Wearable Patch Electrocardiogram Monitors; Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

3) By Continuous Glucose Monitors: Real Time Continuous Glucose Monitors; Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitors; Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitors; Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

4) By Sleep Monitors: Wearable Sleep Trackers; Polysomnography Devices; Actigraphy Devices; Bedside Sleep Monitoring Devices

5) By Respiratory Monitors: Pulse Oximeters; Capnography Monitors; Spirometry Devices; Wearable Respiratory Rate Monitors; Smart Inhaler Monitoring Devices

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

