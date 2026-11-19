MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Terminals, Monitors and Appliances Market Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global terminals, monitors and appliances market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises accelerate digital transformation, modernize IT infrastructure and invest in advanced endpoint technologies. The market is projected to increase from $262.26 billion in 2025 to $281.05 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising enterprise digitization, expanding use of personal computers, continued investment in corporate IT infrastructure and the wider deployment of point-of-sale systems across retail and hospitality. Advances in LCD and LED display technologies have also improved device performance, image quality and energy efficiency, supporting adoption across commercial, industrial and consumer applications.

The terminals, monitors and appliances market is forecast to reach $374 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by increasing demand for artificial intelligence-enabled computing devices, cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure, Internet of Things-connected appliances and secure endpoint computing. The continued development of hybrid work environments is also encouraging organizations to deploy flexible, connected and high-performance devices that support remote collaboration, data access and business continuity.

Key terminals, monitors and appliances market trends include the introduction of AI-powered intelligent display systems, zero-trust endpoint devices and cloud-integrated thin clients. Demand is also rising for touch-enabled interactive monitors and edge-connected smart appliance ecosystems. These technologies enable organizations to improve automation, strengthen cybersecurity, enhance user experiences and process data closer to where it is generated.

Digital transformation initiatives across industries are expected to remain a major market growth driver. Organizations are integrating advanced digital technologies to modernize operations, improve productivity, lower costs and remain competitive in data-driven business environments. Terminals, monitors and appliances provide essential hardware interfaces and embedded systems for real-time data access, visualization, automation and human-machine interaction.

Artificial intelligence adoption highlights the pace of enterprise technology investment. According to a January 2026 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, 20.2% of firms used artificial intelligence in 2025, compared with 14.2% in 2024 and 8.7% in 2023. This sustained increase is creating additional demand for advanced computing terminals, professional monitors and connected appliances capable of supporting AI-enabled workflows and data-intensive applications.

Display innovation is another important area of market development. Manufacturers are introducing OLED gaming monitors, ultra-high refresh-rate displays, immersive three-dimensional viewing technologies and ultrawide screens for gaming, content creation and professional productivity. In March 2025, Samsung Electronics announced the availability of its latest Odyssey gaming monitor lineup, including the Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9, alongside the ViewFinity S8. The Odyssey OLED G8 features a 4K 240Hz OLED display designed to provide enhanced clarity and smooth visual performance. The broader lineup also supports immersive viewing, multitasking and next-generation digital entertainment experiences.

Strategic acquisitions are helping technology providers broaden their product portfolios and strengthen their presence in high-growth markets. In October 2024, Taiwan-based Advantech acquired AURES Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Advantech's global smart retail capabilities and strengthen its position in point-of-sale terminals and kiosk solutions. AURES Technologies has an established presence in the retail, hospitality and service sectors, providing Advantech with additional expertise and market reach.

North America was the largest region in the terminals, monitors and appliances market in 2025, supported by advanced enterprise IT adoption, strong digital infrastructure and sustained investment in connected workplace technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Terminals; Monitors; Appliances

2) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display Or Light Emitting Diode; Touchscreen; Rugged Or Durable; Zero Or All-In-One Clients

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales (OEMs); System Integrators And Value-Added Resellers (VARs); Online Sales; Offline Retail

4) By Application: Enterprise Computing; Retail And Point-of-Sale; Healthcare Systems; Industrial And Manufacturing; Education; Banking And Financial Services; Hospitality; Government And Public Sector

5) By End-User Type: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises; Consumers

Subsegments:

1) By Terminals: Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals; Self-Service Kiosks; Payment Terminals; Industrial Terminals; Mobile Terminals; Thin Client Terminals

2) By Monitors: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Monitors; Light Emitting Diode (LED) Monitors; Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Monitors; Touchscreen Monitors; Gaming Monitors; Professional Or Medical Displays

3) By Appliances: Home Appliances; Kitchen Appliances; Smart Appliances; Industrial Appliances; Consumer Electronics Appliances; Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Appliances

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The companies featured in this Terminals, Monitors and Appliances market report include:



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

HP Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Acer Incorporated

Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

ViewSonic Corporation

EIZO Corporation

BenQ Corporation

IEI Integration Corp.

Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

Winmate Inc.

Shuttle Inc. OnLogic Inc.

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