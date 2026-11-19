MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud job costing, real-time expense tracking, AI analytics, automated overhead allocation and ERP integration to improve margins and budgeting.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Job Costing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global job costing market is experiencing strong growth as businesses seek greater visibility into project expenses, profitability, and resource allocation. The market is projected to increase from $3.03 billion in 2025 to $3.30 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This expansion reflects the growing importance of accurate cost tracking across project-based industries, including construction, manufacturing, professional services, and field service management.

Historical growth in the job costing software market has been supported by the expansion of project-based business models, increasingly complex construction and manufacturing projects, wider use of accounting software, and demand for stronger budget control and financial transparency. Organizations have increasingly adopted digital systems to replace manual cost-tracking processes and improve oversight of labor, materials, overhead, and other project-related expenses.

The job costing market is forecast to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026. Key growth drivers include the expansion of AI-powered financial analytics, increasing adoption of cloud-based enterprise resource planning systems, demand for real-time project cost visibility, and mounting pressure to optimize margins. Automation in financial reporting and project accounting is also expected to help organizations improve accuracy, reduce administrative workloads, and make faster financial decisions.

Major job costing market trends include AI-driven cost estimation and forecasting, cloud-based project accounting platforms, automated overhead allocation, and integrated financial analytics for monitoring project profitability. Internet of Things-enabled resource tracking is also creating opportunities for businesses to collect timely data on equipment, labor, and materials. These technologies can help companies compare estimated and actual costs, identify budget variances, and address potential margin erosion before it affects overall project performance.

Cloud adoption remains a significant catalyst for market expansion. Cloud-based job costing solutions enable centralized financial management, real-time access to project data, and automated expenditure tracking across multiple locations and assignments. These capabilities improve cost accuracy and transparency while supporting remote teams and scalable operations. According to Flexera, multi-cloud usage increased from 87% to 89% as of March 2024, demonstrating the continued shift toward cloud infrastructure and services. This transition is expected to increase demand for connected job costing platforms that integrate with accounting, payroll, procurement, and project management systems.

Technology providers are responding by developing job costing software with real-time monitoring, budgeting, and profitability analysis capabilities. In June 2023, Jobber introduced an enhanced job costing feature designed to help service professionals improve cost visibility and control. The functionality allows users to track job-level expenses, compare projected and actual costs, evaluate margins, and consolidate labor hours, material usage, and expense information within a centralized dashboard. Such product developments illustrate the market's movement toward accessible, data-driven financial management tools.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive landscape. In February 2023, Volaris Group Inc. acquired WennSoft Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Volaris Group's presence in field service management software and strengthened its portfolio of Microsoft-based enterprise solutions. WennSoft's workflow, job costing, and building intelligence capabilities were added to Volaris Group's international network of vertical market software businesses, supporting broader access to specialized project cost management technology.

North America was the largest region in the job costing market in 2025, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, established software adoption, and strong demand from project-focused industries. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as businesses accelerate cloud adoption and invest in financial management technology. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

3) By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based; Perpetual Licensing; Per-User Or Per-Project Pricing

4) By Application: Project Cost Tracking; Budget Control; Labor Cost Management; Material Cost Management; Overhead Cost Allocation; Profitability Analysis

5) By End User: Construction Companies; Manufacturing Companies; Engineering And Design Firms; Professional Services Firms; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cost Tracking And Estimation Software; Project Accounting Software; Budget Management Software; Resource Allocation Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services; Consulting And Advisory Services; Training And Education Services; Maintenance And Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Job Costing market report include:



Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Intuit Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Sage Group plc

The Access Group Limited

Acumatica Inc.

ECI Software Solutions Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc.

CMiC Inc.

Jobber Software Inc.

Foundation Software LLC

busybusy LLC

Buildxact Pty Ltd

RedTeam Software LLC

Payroll4Construction

Knowify Inc. Housecall Pro Inc

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