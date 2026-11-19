Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soil Aerators - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil aerators market was valued at US$27.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$35.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Market growth is being supported by increased attention to soil health, agricultural productivity, water efficiency and sustainable land management. The latest analysis also evaluates global tariff developments and their effects on equipment costs, supply chains, sourcing strategies and regional competitiveness.

Soil Health and Agricultural Productivity Drive Market Expansion

Soil aeration plays an important role in reducing compaction, improving soil structure and supporting stronger root development. These benefits can enhance water and nutrient absorption, increase crop productivity and help maintain long-term soil fertility. Demand is rising across commercial agriculture, horticulture, landscaping, gardening and sports turf management as operators seek more efficient and environmentally responsible soil management practices.

Organic farming, regenerative agriculture and precision farming are creating additional opportunities for soil aerator manufacturers. Adoption is particularly strong among large-scale agricultural operations, although compact and user-friendly equipment is helping extend market access to small and medium-sized farms, urban agriculture projects and residential users.

Technology Innovation Reshapes Soil Aeration Equipment

Advances in agricultural machinery are improving the efficiency, versatility and performance of soil aerators. Key innovations include adjustable tines, variable-depth controls, GPS-guided operation and equipment engineered for different soil types and operating conditions. Electric and battery-powered soil aerators are also gaining attention because of their lower operating costs, reduced maintenance requirements and potential environmental benefits.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on lightweight, energy-efficient and easy-to-operate products. These developments are expanding the range of soil aerator applications while supporting broader adoption of smart farming and agricultural mechanization technologies.

Market Segments and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the soil aerators market by equipment category, mode of operation and application. Equipment segments include secondary tillage, primary tillage, weeding and soil aerating machinery. Modes of operation cover mounted, trailed and other configurations, while applications are divided into agricultural and non-agricultural uses.



Secondary tillage equipment: Forecast to reach US$13.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Primary tillage equipment: Expected to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the analysis period.

United States: Valued at approximately US$7.1 billion in 2024. China: Projected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR and reach US$8.1 billion by 2030.

North America and Europe remain important soil aerator markets due to their established agricultural sectors, high levels of mechanization and growing use of precision farming equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to deliver significant growth as investment in agricultural modernization, sustainable farming and productivity-enhancing machinery increases. The geographic analysis also covers Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the market impact of shifting trade policies, tariff negotiations and economic uncertainty across more than 180 countries. It assesses how sourcing disruptions, supply chain turbulence and geographic realignment may affect soil aerator production, pricing and distribution. Updated forecasts through 2030 incorporate tariff effects, structural changes in globalization and revised regional market conditions, supported by historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

The research also examines product and process innovation, emerging agricultural technologies, population and urbanization trends, and the changing competitive landscape. Updated 2025 market share estimates assess leading companies by competitive position and geographic presence.

Report Benefits and Key Questions Addressed



Independent annual sales analysis and global soil aerators market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major equipment, operating mode and application segments.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging agricultural machinery markets.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, technology trends and revenue opportunities.

Competitive intelligence and profiles of prominent soil aerator manufacturers. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global soil aerators market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments are likely to grow fastest, how regional market shares may change and which factors will shape future demand. It also reviews the prospects and positioning of leading industry participants.

Competitive Landscape

The study features 21 companies active in the global soil aerators and agricultural equipment market. Selected participants include AGCO Corporation, Alamo Group, Inc., Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries, Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Evers Agro, Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., Lemken GmbH & Co. KG, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Orthman Manufacturing, Inc., Salford Group, Inc., Selvatici Srl, Vanmac BV and Zappator Srl.

With sustainable agriculture, soil conservation and farm mechanization becoming increasingly important, the global soil aerators market is positioned for steady expansion. Technology investment, precision farming adoption and demand for efficient soil management equipment are expected to remain central to market growth through 2030.

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