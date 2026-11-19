Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Garden Soil - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global garden soil market was valued at US$3.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. The latest global garden soil market report delivers comprehensive analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities and market forecasts. It also examines recent global tariff developments and their implications for supply chains, sourcing strategies, pricing and geographic market alignment.

Global Garden Soil Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Market expansion is being supported by increased participation in home gardening, urban agriculture and community gardening. Consumer interest in organic produce and locally grown food continues to strengthen demand for nutrient-rich soil products across residential and community applications. Urbanization is also encouraging the development of rooftop gardens, shared growing spaces and other green infrastructure projects that require specialized soil formulations.

The expanding landscaping industry represents another major source of garden soil demand. Homeowners, commercial property operators, municipalities and recreational facilities are investing in attractive, functional and environmentally responsible outdoor spaces. This trend is generating opportunities across lawns, sports fields, commercial developments, cultivation projects and public green spaces.

Sustainability remains central to garden soil product development. Manufacturers are introducing products containing composted materials and recycled organic waste, helping reduce landfill use while supporting soil quality and resource efficiency. Demand for organic and responsibly sourced products is also increasing as consumers and professional landscaping businesses seek to reduce their environmental impact.

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report analyzes the garden soil market by value in U.S. dollars. Application segments include cultivation, lawns, commercial development, sports fields, green spaces and other applications.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe. The analysis also covers Australia, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia-Pacific, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, the rest of Latin America, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Key Garden Soil Market Insights



The cultivation application segment is forecast to reach US$1.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The lawns application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2030.

The U.S. garden soil market was valued at US$1.3 billion in 2024.

China is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9%, reaching US$668.3 million by 2030. Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region are also assessed for emerging demand patterns and growth opportunities.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual garden soil sales, regional performance, application-level demand and competitive positioning through 2030. It evaluates how urbanization, population trends, sustainable landscaping, product innovation and changing consumer preferences are influencing market development. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry experts provides additional context for identifying risks and emerging revenue opportunities.

The analysis also addresses supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruption and geographic realignment associated with tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries. Revised global and regional forecasts incorporate tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 69 companies operating in the global garden soil market. Featured businesses include Compo GmbH, Aries Agro Limited, B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc., Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, ASB Grunland Helmut Aurenz GmbH, Denbow, ERTH Products, L.L.C., Grant County Mulch, Inc., Bord na Mona Horticulture Limited, Gro-Well Brands, Inc., Alternative Landscaping Ltd., Canadian Agrichar Inc., GrowGeneration and J. Vernooy.

Competitive intelligence includes updated global market share estimates for 2025 and assessments of major participants by market presence. The coverage highlights product and process innovation, emerging technologies, leading brands and the strategic positioning of core industry players.

Report Benefits and Key Questions Addressed



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 to 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major geographic markets and application segments.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, competitive conditions and future trends.

Insights into changing regional and segment shares through 2030.

Identification of leading companies, strategic prospects and potential revenue opportunities. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

This garden soil market report equips manufacturers, suppliers, investors, distributors and strategic decision-makers with actionable intelligence for evaluating growth opportunities, managing trade-related risks and planning market expansion through 2030.

Key Attributes:

