MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with smart monitoring, corrosion-resistant materials, modular systems, localized production, and expansion into infrastructure-led emerging markets.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $32.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is supported by rising investment in water supply and sanitation infrastructure, the replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing demand from the chemical industry.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Steel pipes are expected to record higher growth over the forecast period due to their strength and durability under extreme operating conditions.

Industrial processing is projected to be the fastest-growing end use as global manufacturing and processing activities expand. APAC is expected to experience the highest regional growth, supported by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.

Emerging Trends in the Industrial Pipe Market



Advanced materials: Composites, HDPE, and corrosion-resistant alloys are gaining adoption because they improve durability, chemical resistance, service life, and installation efficiency.

Sustainable solutions: Recyclable and lower-impact materials, along with greener manufacturing processes, are helping suppliers address environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals.

Smart piping systems: IoT sensors, automation, digital twins, and data analytics enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved operational reliability.

Customized and modular systems: Tailored and modular piping solutions support faster installation, easier upgrades, and compatibility with specialized industrial requirements. Safety and compliance: Demand is increasing for fire-resistant coatings, reinforced joints, and other features that reduce leaks, corrosion, and system failures while meeting international standards.

These trends are accelerating product innovation and helping industrial operators improve efficiency, sustainability, safety, and lifecycle performance.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Pipe Market



Automation, digital manufacturing, and 3D printing are improving production efficiency, shortening lead times, and supporting customized pipe designs.

Manufacturers are incorporating recycled plastics, bio-based composites, and other sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact and meet regulatory requirements.

Companies are expanding through partnerships and localized manufacturing in Asia, Africa, and Latin America to serve infrastructure-led demand.

Advanced epoxy, polymer, and corrosion-resistant coatings are extending pipe service life and lowering maintenance requirements in demanding applications. IoT-enabled monitoring systems are improving asset management by tracking pressure, temperature, flow, and structural integrity in real time.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Pipe Market



Oil and gas: Exploration, offshore activity, and pipeline construction are increasing demand for HDPE, FRP, coated steel, and other corrosion-resistant products.

Smart infrastructure: IoT-enabled pipelines offer opportunities in predictive maintenance, failure prevention, and data-driven asset management.

Emerging economies: Urbanization and industrial development across Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are supporting investment in water, sewage, and energy networks.

Sustainable piping: Recycled materials and lower-impact manufacturing methods are creating opportunities in green infrastructure and wastewater projects. Water treatment: Investment in filtration, desalination, sewage management, and clean-water access is driving demand for chemical-resistant, high-pressure, and durable pipes.

Industrial Pipe Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Advances in automation, robotics, corrosion-resistant alloys, composites, IoT, and data analytics are improving product quality, manufacturing efficiency, and customization.

Infrastructure investment in water supply, sewage, transportation, oil, gas, and utility networks is generating sustained pipe demand.

Safety, quality, and environmental standards are encouraging the development of higher-performance and more sustainable products. Economic growth, industrialization, urban development, and resource extraction in emerging markets are expanding the addressable market.

Market Challenges



Volatile prices for steel, plastics, and composites can pressure margins and complicate procurement and pricing strategies.

Environmental compliance requires investment in emissions control, waste management, sustainable sourcing, and updated manufacturing processes. Market saturation and intense price competition in mature regions can limit profitability and create barriers for new entrants.

Industrial Pipe Market Companies

Industrial pipe suppliers compete through product quality, manufacturing capacity, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and value-chain integration. These strategies support product innovation, cost reduction, operational efficiency, and customer expansion.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Vallourec SA

TMK Group

Tenaris SA

China LESSO Group Holdings Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Orbia

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company Northwest Pipe Company

Country Wise Outlook for the Industrial Pipe Market



United States: Infrastructure modernization, pipeline safety requirements, and energy investment are increasing demand for corrosion-resistant and high-strength pipes. Hydrogen, biofuel, and other renewable energy projects are also creating opportunities for advanced piping systems.

China: Urbanization, infrastructure construction, and expanded steel and plastic pipe capacity continue to support market leadership. Automation, lightweight materials, corrosion-resistant coatings, and Belt and Road Initiative projects are strengthening domestic and export demand.

Germany: Demand centers on precision-engineered pipes for manufacturing, automotive, chemical, and power applications. Industry 4.0 adoption, sustainable materials, and high-pressure and high-temperature products remain key areas of investment.

India: Urban development, smart-city programs, and expansion in oil and gas infrastructure are driving demand for cost-effective and corrosion-resistant pipes. Local producers are upgrading manufacturing capabilities and increasing their focus on lightweight, sustainable products. Japan: Stringent safety and environmental requirements are supporting innovation in corrosion-resistant and heat-resistant pipes. IoT, automation, recycling, and advanced quality-control systems are helping manufacturers serve specialized energy, transportation, and industrial applications.

Features of the Global Industrial Pipe Market Report



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across materials, pressure ratings, diameters, end uses, and regions.

Strategic analysis covering M&A, product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive intensity analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the most promising growth opportunities across materials, pressure ratings, pipe diameters, end uses, and regions?Which market categories are expected to grow at the fastest pace, and why?Which region is projected to experience the highest growth, and what factors support that outlook?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are influencing the industrial pipe market?How are customer requirements changing?What product and technology developments are entering the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and which strategic initiatives are supporting their growth?What competing products could create substitution risks or reduce market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the past five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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