MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with smart, IoT-enabled thermostats, commercial and industrial expansion, green-policy alignment, R&D investment, and cost-efficient manufacturing.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bottom Mounting Preset Thermostat Market in India" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottom mounting preset thermostat market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2031. The market in India is also expected to record strong growth during the forecast period, supported by demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, broader adoption across industries, and technological advancements that enhance thermostat performance.

The outlook for the bottom mounting preset thermostat market in India remains positive, with expanding opportunities across household, commercial, and industrial applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, electric heating is expected to record the highest growth from 2025 to 2031, supported by its broad applicability and increasing demand for efficient temperature control. By application, the commercial segment is expected to remain the largest market due to widespread use in offices, retail establishments, and hospitality facilities.

Emerging Trends in the Bottom Mounting Preset Thermostat Market in India



Smart thermostat adoption: Demand is increasing for remotely controlled thermostats with automation, AI-based learning, and voice-control capabilities.

IoT and smart home integration: Connected thermostats are enabling real-time monitoring, automated adjustments, and data-driven energy management across homes and commercial buildings.

Energy efficiency and sustainability: Government initiatives and customer preferences are encouraging the use of energy-saving products, sustainable materials, and environmentally responsible climate control systems. Urbanization and infrastructure development: Residential complexes, offices, hotels, retail facilities, and smart city projects are creating demand for scalable and reliable temperature control solutions.

These trends are accelerating product innovation and supporting the development of more connected, efficient, and sustainable climate control systems throughout India.

Recent Developments



Manufacturers are increasing R&D investments in wireless connectivity, mobile controls, automated temperature regulation, and user-friendly interfaces.

Smart city initiatives and new infrastructure projects are expanding the installation of advanced climate control systems in residential and commercial buildings.

Government programs promoting energy conservation are encouraging the development and adoption of products that meet evolving efficiency and sustainability requirements. Industrial adoption is increasing in pharmaceuticals, food processing, and manufacturing, where precise temperature regulation supports quality, safety, and process consistency.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Smart homes and connected buildings: Companies can expand through thermostats that integrate with mobile applications, voice assistants, and home automation platforms.

Commercial infrastructure: Offices, hospitals, hotels, retail facilities, and large residential developments present opportunities for customized and scalable solutions.

Industrial temperature control: Durable, precise, and automation-ready thermostats can address growing requirements in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Affordable product development: Cost-effective models designed for middle-income households and small businesses can broaden market penetration. Regulatory alignment: Products that satisfy energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability requirements can strengthen market positioning and customer confidence.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Integration of IoT, AI, remote controls, and automation is improving functionality and energy management.

Urbanization and construction activity are increasing demand across residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

Government energy conservation initiatives are supporting the adoption of efficient climate control equipment.

Lower electronic component and manufacturing costs are improving product accessibility. Growing awareness of energy savings, convenience, and environmental performance is influencing purchasing decisions.

Market Challenges



High initial costs may restrict adoption among lower-income households and small businesses.

Limited consumer awareness, technical knowledge, and access to skilled installers can slow market penetration. Inconsistent standards and regulatory requirements may create uncertainty regarding product certification, safety, and energy efficiency.

Market participants that combine product innovation with competitive pricing, customer education, installation support, and regulatory compliance will be better positioned to address these challenges and capture long-term growth.

Country Wise Outlook

India: India is expected to remain a high-growth market from 2025 to 2031 as urbanization, infrastructure investment, smart building adoption, and energy efficiency initiatives increase demand for bottom mounting preset thermostats. Commercial applications are expected to retain the largest share, while electric heating is forecast to be the fastest-growing type. Residential automation and industrial requirements for precise temperature control will provide additional opportunities for manufacturers and service providers.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900