Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global High-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market was valued at US$588 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$841.8 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Market growth is being supported by semiconductor miniaturization, advanced-node manufacturing, nanotechnology investment, and rising demand for high-performance electronic devices.

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, technology segments, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions, and supply chain realignment affecting the High-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market.

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Trends and Growth Drivers

High-k metal precursors are critical to depositing advanced dielectric materials through atomic layer deposition (ALD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD). Materials such as hafnium oxide, zirconium oxide, and aluminum oxide support semiconductor scaling by reducing gate leakage and enabling smaller device architectures without compromising performance. These materials are widely used in transistor gate dielectrics, capacitors, interconnect structures, and other advanced microelectronic components.

ALD and CVD technologies offer the film thickness control, purity, uniformity, and compositional precision required for advanced semiconductor fabrication. ALD enables sequential, self-limiting surface reactions, while CVD supports continuous deposition of dense, high-purity films. Effective metal precursors must provide suitable volatility, thermal stability, controlled reactivity, and clean decomposition characteristics.

Demand is accelerating as semiconductor manufacturers advance toward sub-7-nanometer process nodes and increasingly complex three-dimensional device architectures. The expansion of artificial intelligence, 5G infrastructure, Internet of Things applications, data centers, high-performance computing, LEDs, optical coatings, and magnetic recording technologies is further increasing demand for advanced thin-film deposition materials.

Continued research and development in precursor chemistry, high-dielectric-constant materials, insulators, and nanotechnology is improving deposition performance and expanding commercial applications. ALD and CVD are also addressing uniformity limitations associated with conventional physical vapor deposition in applications such as phase-change material deposition.

Market Scope and Segment Outlook

The report analyzes the High-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market by value in U.S. dollars. Technology segments include interconnects, capacitors, and gates. The interconnect technology segment is forecast to reach US$424 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The capacitor technology segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis period.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, the rest of Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Broader regional analysis also addresses market developments across Canada, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Benefits



Detailed market analysis: Annual sales data, forecasts, technology trends, and regional growth opportunities from 2024 through 2030.

Competitive intelligence: Updated market share estimates, geographic presence, competitive positioning, and profiles of prominent industry participants.

Strategic forecasts: Revised global and regional projections reflecting tariff effects, economic uncertainty, supply chain changes, and evolving globalization patterns.

Actionable insights: Analysis designed to support investment planning, market entry, sourcing decisions, product development, and revenue growth strategies.

Historical context: Supporting analysis covering market developments from 2015 through 2023. Ongoing coverage: Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to significant market and industry developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global High-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market evolve through 2030?

Which technology segments and geographic markets offer the strongest growth potential?

What industry drivers, restraints, and semiconductor manufacturing trends will influence demand?

How will tariffs, trade negotiations, and supply chain realignment affect market forecasts? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape, and how are they positioned globally?

Featured Companies

The report profiles 34 companies operating in the High-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. Featured participants include ADEKA Corporation, Air Liquide Electronics Systems, Colnatec LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Entegris, Inc., Linde plc, Merck KGaA, Strem Catalog, Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc., and UP Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

This edition assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, including their effects on raw material sourcing, semiconductor supply chains, manufacturing locations, and cross-border trade. The analysis identifies 2025 as a pivotal period for global trade tensions and includes updated perspectives on Trump-era tariff policies and their continuing market implications.

Forecasts have been adjusted to account for tariff exposure, economic uncertainty, sourcing disruptions, and structural changes in globalization. The report also evaluates population, urbanization, regional investment, and other economic indicators influencing long-term semiconductor and electronics demand.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks advances in precursor chemistry, product and process innovation, emerging deposition technologies, and semiconductor fabrication requirements. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides context for market shifts, competitive risks, regional realignment, and emerging commercial opportunities. Updated 2025 market share estimates and competitive classifications further support strategic benchmarking across strong, active, niche, and limited-presence participants.



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