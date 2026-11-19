MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through R&D, value-chain integration and advanced materials while targeting AI-enabled, multi-role aircraft, naval, electronic warfare and space applications.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Stealth Technology Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stealth technology market is expected to reach an estimated $92 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for advanced military aircraft, the need for stronger defense capabilities, and the adoption of radar-evading technologies.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across radar cross section reduction, plasma cloud, IR signature emission, radar emission, acoustic emission, and RF emission technologies.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the material category, radar absorbent materials and non-metallic/metallic coatings are expected to record higher growth during the forecast period.

Within the technology category, radar cross section, plasma cloud, IR signature emission, radar emission, acoustic emission, and RF emission technologies are expected to experience strong growth. APAC is expected to register the highest regional growth during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Stealth Technology Market



Advanced materials: Radar-absorbing composites, meta-materials, and lightweight coatings are improving signature reduction, durability, and platform performance across aircraft, ships, and ground vehicles.

Artificial intelligence and automation: AI-enabled systems are supporting real-time threat detection, adaptive camouflage, autonomous navigation, and faster design and testing processes.

Multi-role stealth platforms: Modular platforms capable of reconnaissance, strike, and electronic warfare missions are gaining attention for their operational flexibility and cost-efficiency.

Naval stealth applications: Reduced radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures are becoming increasingly important in surface vessels and submarines as maritime security concerns grow. Expanded R&D collaboration: Governments, defense contractors, and research institutions are increasing investment in adaptive camouflage, low-observable sensors, and next-generation signature-management systems.

These trends are making stealth platforms more adaptable, resilient, and effective while expanding the technology's role across air, land, sea, and emerging space applications.

Recent Developments in the Stealth Technology Market



Defense organizations are increasing procurement and modernization programs for stealth aircraft, unmanned systems, ships, and submarines in response to geopolitical tensions.

Advances in radar-absorbing materials and composites are enabling lighter, more durable, and potentially more cost-effective stealth components.

AI and automation are improving threat assessment, system responsiveness, mission planning, and detection avoidance.

Next-generation aircraft, drones, and naval vessels are combining low-observable designs with advanced sensors, electronic warfare systems, and enhanced maneuverability. Export controls and technology-transfer restrictions are encouraging domestic development while limiting some international sales and research partnerships.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Stealth Technology Market



Stealth aircraft and drones: Rising demand for survivable combat, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms creates opportunities in radar-absorbing materials, aerodynamic design, sensors, and autonomous systems.

Advanced materials and coatings: Nanomaterials, composites, and next-generation coatings offer opportunities to improve radar cross section reduction, durability, and weight efficiency.

Naval and submarine systems: Investment in quiet propulsion, low-signature hulls, coatings, and electronic countermeasures is supporting growth in maritime stealth applications.

Electronic warfare: Frequency agility, signal-jamming, miniaturization, and power-management technologies can strengthen the survivability and effectiveness of stealth platforms. Space and satellite applications: Low-observable satellite designs, protected launch systems, and electronic countermeasures represent an emerging opportunity as space becomes a more strategically important domain.

Companies that combine material innovation, platform integration, electronic warfare expertise, and strategic partnerships will be well-positioned to capture these opportunities.

Stealth Technology Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Progress in radar-absorbing composites, low-observable coatings, platform shaping, and engine integration is improving radar, infrared, RF, and acoustic signature management.

Higher defense spending: Military modernization programs in the U.S., China, Russia, and other countries are supporting investment in stealth aircraft, naval vessels, submarines, and unmanned systems.

Geopolitical and security pressures: Regional conflicts and strategic competition are increasing demand for platforms that provide survivability and tactical advantages.

Military fleet modernization: The replacement of aging assets is accelerating the integration of stealth features into new air, naval, and land platforms. Support for domestic capabilities: Technology-transfer restrictions are encouraging governments to invest in local research, manufacturing, and supply chains.

Market Challenges



High development and production costs: Specialized materials, complex manufacturing, extensive testing, and long development cycles create significant financial barriers.

Counter-stealth technologies: Advances in AESA radar, infrared sensors, multi-static detection, and data fusion require continuous platform upgrades and additional investment. Export and regulatory restrictions: Controls on sensitive materials and systems can limit market access, international collaboration, and technology transfer.

Long-term market growth will depend on the industry's ability to manage costs, respond to improving detection technologies, and maintain compliance with national and international regulations.

Leading Stealth Technology Companies

Competition is based on product performance, manufacturing capabilities, R&D investment, technology integration, and the ability to support complex defense programs. Companies are expanding facilities, strengthening infrastructure, and pursuing value-chain integration to improve competitiveness and address growing demand.



Northrop Grumman

RTX

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Sukhoi

Saab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAYKAR TECH

General Dynamics Corporation

Boeing BAE Systems

Country Wise Outlook for the Stealth Technology Market



United States: The U.S. remains a leader through programs such as the F-35 and F-22, alongside continued investment in next-generation aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, naval platforms, adaptive systems, and advanced radar-absorbing materials.

China: China is expanding indigenous capabilities through platforms such as the J-20 and J-31, while developing low-observable naval vessels, submarines, electronic countermeasures, and integrated weapon systems.

Germany: Germany is advancing stealth coatings, radar-absorbing materials, unmanned systems, missiles, and electronic warfare capabilities, with development aligned closely with NATO requirements and collaborative defense programs.

India: India is pursuing greater self-reliance through stealth-related work on fighter aircraft, frigates, submarines, and future platforms, supported by domestic R&D and selected international partnerships. Japan: Japan is investing in stealth aircraft, submarines, coatings, electronic countermeasures, advanced sensors, and unmanned systems to strengthen its air and maritime defense capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Features of the Global Stealth Technology Market Report



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Evaluation of growth opportunities across materials, platforms, technologies, and regions.

Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Assessment of industry competition using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the stealth technology market?Which market categories are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is expected to record the highest growth, and what factors support that outlook?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are influencing the market?How are customer and defense procurement requirements changing?What recent developments are shaping the industry, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what growth strategies are they pursuing?What competing products or substitute technologies could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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