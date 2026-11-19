Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Third Party Logistics (3PL) market, valued at US$1.1 trillion in 2024, is projected to reach US$1.9 trillion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. A comprehensive new market report examines the trends, technologies, competitive developments, and global trade shifts shaping the outlook for logistics outsourcing through 2030.

Growth in the global 3PL market is being supported by increasingly complex supply chains, rapid e-commerce expansion, omnichannel retail strategies, and rising demand for faster, more reliable delivery services. Companies are turning to third-party logistics providers for transportation, warehousing, inventory management, order fulfillment, packaging, and end-to-end supply chain support.

Omnichannel retailing continues to create significant opportunities for 3PL companies as brands coordinate distribution across physical stores, e-commerce platforms, catalogs, and other sales channels. Demand volatility, seasonal peaks, international expansion, and supply chain disruption are also increasing the need for flexible logistics capacity and scalable infrastructure.

Technology remains central to the evolution of the Third Party Logistics market. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, logistics software, automated warehousing, and advanced data analytics are improving operational accuracy, shipment visibility, inventory control, and delivery performance. These capabilities allow 3PL providers to address growing customer expectations for rapid fulfillment, real-time tracking, and transparent supply chain operations.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



The DTM service segment is forecast to reach US$657.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The ITM service segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis period.

The United States Third Party Logistics market was valued at US$273.4 billion in 2024.

China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%, reaching US$488.4 billion by 2030. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Third Party Logistics market by service type, transport type, end use, and geography. Service categories include DTM, ITM, DCC/FF, W&D, and value-added logistics services. Transport coverage includes roadways, railways, waterways, and airways, while end-use analysis spans manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive, and other industries.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other major markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Impact

The latest edition incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their impact on the Third Party Logistics market. It examines tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, along with sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence, trade-policy uncertainty, and the geographic realignment of manufacturing and distribution networks.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect tariff effects, structural changes in globalization, and broader economic uncertainty. Historical market analysis from 2015 through 2023 is also included, alongside assessments of population growth, urbanization, innovation, and other economic indicators influencing logistics demand.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks changing trade patterns, technology adoption, competitive positioning, and regional market opportunities. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts provides strategic context on emerging risks and growth prospects. The analysis also evaluates how logistics providers are responding to regulatory complexity, evolving customer expectations, and the need for more resilient international supply chains.

Competitive Intelligence and Company Coverage

The study includes updated 2025 global market share estimates, competitive positioning, and profiles of leading, active, niche, and emerging participants. Among the 477 companies featured are 24/7 Express Logistics, Inc., 3GTMS, Inc., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Allen Lund Company, American Global Logistics LLC, Americold, APL Logistics Ltd., Arshiya Ltd., Anderson Trucking Service, Inc., Barloworld Logistics, Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corporation, Atlas Logistics, Automated Logistics Systems, Inc., Ascent Global Logistics, and Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP.

Key Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and global market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of major Third Party Logistics market segments and geographic regions.

Analysis of market drivers, constraints, technology trends, and future growth opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering major companies, brands, and market positioning.

Actionable insights supporting investment planning, market entry, partnership development, and revenue strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report enables decision-makers to evaluate how the global 3PL market is expected to develop through 2030, identify the fastest-growing segments and regions, assess the effects of tariffs and trade realignment, and understand the competitive prospects of leading logistics providers.

Key Attributes:

