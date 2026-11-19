MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An extraordinary evening of generosity and celebration! On Saturday, November 14, more than 800 guests gathered at The International Centre for Hennick Humber Hospital Foundation's sold-out Big Bash for Humber, uniting community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and distinguished guests, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, in support of a bold vision to transform cardiac care in North-West Toronto.

The spectacular evening raised $3.9 Million NET to bring Hennick Humber Hospital one step closer to establishing North-West Toronto's first Cardiac Catheterization Program at Hennick Humber Hospital. This state-of-the-art facility will bring life-saving cardiac services closer to home, reducing the need for patients to travel outside their community for critical treatment and ensuring more people can access the care they need when every minute matters.

“The Big Bash for Humber was an unforgettable evening to celebrate the incredible spirit of generosity that defines our community,” said Jennifer Stewart, President & CEO, Hennick Humber Hospital Foundation.“The energy in the room was electric, and the outpouring of support was truly inspiring. We are deeply grateful to our donors, sponsors, and everyone who made the evening a success. Their belief in Humber and their willingness to give back remind us that extraordinary things happen when a community comes together around a shared purpose.”

Toronto's own Emmy Award-winning actor Eric McCormack brought star power as the evening's host, guiding guests through a spectacular night of entertainment, heartfelt moments and generosity.

“At Hennick Humber Hospital, innovation is at the heart of how we deliver exceptional patient care. From our leadership in advanced robotic-assisted surgery to being ranked number one in Ontario for patient safety, we are proud to be at the forefront of transforming healthcare. Our unwavering commitment to innovation is helping us deliver smarter, safer, and more compassionate care. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our donors, which allows us to build a healthier future for our community,” says Barbara Collins, President & CEO, Hennick Humber Hospital.

The evening was made possible through the philanthropic support of The International Centre, which donated its venue as Presenting Sponsor, and the commitment of corporate partners and donors.

Special thanks to Diamond Sponsors: Aspen Capital Corporation/Critical One Energy/Primary Capital, GFL Infrastructure, The Hennick Family Foundation, Upper Crust; and Emerald Sponsors: Greenpark Group, Michael & Yasmin Wekerle, Pace Holdings.

About Humber River Health

Humber River Health is a multi-site organization serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The organization is a member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN) and operates Hennick Humber Hospital, along with its Finch and Church campuses, supported by more than 4,200 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and 650 volunteers.

Hennick Humber Hospital is North America's first fully digital hospital, built on a vision of being lean, green and digital. A custom combination of advanced technology and clinical expertise underpins a reimagined model of care focused on safety, efficiency and improved patient outcomes, grounded in the principles of high reliability care. For seven consecutive years, its safety outcomes have been 60% better than provincial and national averages (CIHI). Leveraging Canada's first hospital Command Centre, the organization uses real-time data and advanced analytics to enhance patient flow, safety and operational performance.

Through the strategic use of advanced technology, robotics and streamlined clinical processes, Hennick Humber Hospital has achieved some of the GTA's shortest surgical wait times while delivering superior patient outcomes, further demonstrated by being one of only 17 hospitals worldwide to receive Meritorious Outcomes recognition from the American College of Surgeons' NSQIP program for outstanding surgical quality and patient safety.

Together, these achievements reflect Humber River Health's commitment to delivering Tomorrow's Healthcare, Today.

Learn more at:

Contact

Jennifer Alavathil

Director, Marketing and Communications

Hennick Humber Hospital Foundation

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