







Rooted in the belief that there is a quiet power in fragility, The Grand Atelier reimagines classical dancewear through a contemporary lens. Defined by sculptural silhouettes, tactile fabrics, and thoughtful details, the collection transitions from barre and Pilates to everyday dressing.









Among its standout pieces, the Plunge-Back Scalloped Long Sleeve Crop Top features a scalloped boat neckline and dramatic plunging back, complemented by silky stretch fabric and removable push-up pads. The Scallop Plunge Long Sleeve Crop Top offers a more delicate interpretation of ballet-inspired dressing, with sculpted scallop edges, a plunging V-neckline, and buttery-soft, second-skin fabric. Completing the selection, the Pleated Cross-Front Scrunch Flare Leggings combine a layered, pleated crossover waistband with high-waisted shaping, no-front-seam construction, and invisible scrunch detailing for a clean, sculpted silhouette.









"With The Grand Atelier, we wanted to explore a more expressive side of activewear, drawing inspiration from the artistry of classical dance while keeping the versatility of modern movement at its heart. Every detail reflects our commitment to thoughtful design and creating pieces that make women feel confident, both in and beyond the studio," said a WISKII Active Brand Representative.

WISKII's annual Black Friday & Cyber Monday event will feature special offers across the brand's collections from November 24 through November 30. Along with exclusive savings, shoppers can unlock complimentary gifts and rewards with qualifying orders. Customers who subscribe to WISKII's newsletter through the official website will receive VIP early access beginning November 22, two days ahead of the public event. Subscribers will receive an email with details on when and how to access the early shopping period.









For more information, to explore the new collection, and to register for VIP early access, visit WISKII Official Website.

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