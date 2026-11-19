Ticket presale begins Monday, Nov. 23 followed by general on-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. MT







CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026-27 PWHL Takeover TourTM is bringing regular-season action to the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, which will host one of the tour's 24 games. The largest tour in league history will bring the PWHL to 19 cities across the United States and Canada, giving fans in new and returning markets the opportunity to experience the excitement of the league in person.

The Scotiabank Saddledome will host Ottawa Charge and Hamilton Havoc on February 15, 2027, with the game beginning at 4pm MT.

Tickets will be available through a presale beginning Monday, Nov. 23, followed by the general on-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. MT. Fans can sign up for the official PWHL newsletter here to receive presale access information. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the official PWHL Takeover Tour page here.

Spanning 99 days from Jan. 2 through April 10, the 2026-27 Takeover Tour will see all 12 PWHL teams compete in four games each. The tour will visit nine new markets and return to 10 cities that have previously hosted Takeover Tour games.

The first two seasons of the PWHL Takeover Tour drew a combined 323,232 fans across 25 games. The 2025-26 tour alone welcomed nearly 200,000 fans across 16 games, with more than 10,000 community members participating in clinics, open practices, autograph sessions and opportunities for individuals and families who might otherwise face financial barriers to attend games.

The venue previously hosted a PWHL Takeover Tour game during the 2025-26 season, when the Toronto Sceptres defeated the Ottawa Charge 2 - 1 on April 1, 2026.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations.“With 24 games across 19 cities this season, we're creating more opportunities for fans to see our players compete, returning to communities that have supported the league while introducing the PWHL to new audiences and strengthening our presence across North America. Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we're inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it.”

“The atmosphere when we hosted the PWHL last season was incredible, with a loud and energized crowd that really demonstrated Calgary's passion for hockey,” said Robert Hayes, President & CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.“We're thrilled to welcome the Takeover Tour back to our city and once again showcase the best women's hockey players in the world. It's an exciting opportunity to build on last year's success and continue supporting the growth of women's hockey in our community and across North America.”

**PARTNER INFORMATION **

DoorDash, the official on-demand delivery platform partner of the PWHL in Canada, returns for a second consecutive season as the title partner of all eight Canadian games on the 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour.

Betty Gaming is a presenting partner for the PWHL Takeover TourTM game at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Media who wish to cover the PWHL Takeover Tour in person can apply for accreditation here. To view the full 2026-27 PWHL Takeover TourTM schedule, visit thepwhl.com.

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ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America that features the best women's players in the world. As of the 2025-26 season, it is comprised of eight teams - Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver - with Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose added as the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th teams ahead of the 2026-27 season. Launched on January 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. The league was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year, and ranked No. 1 in Canada for corporate reputation in both 2024 and 2025, according to the Harris Poll. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter for the latest updates. Follow the league on social media @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2026. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT THE CALGARY SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (CSEC)

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is a privately owned professional sports and entertainment company based in Calgary, Alberta. Formed in 2012, CSEC is primarily focused on professional sports, live entertainment and venue management. CSEC operates the Scotiabank Saddledome (home to the Flames, Wranglers, Hitmen and Roughnecks) and McMahon Stadium (home to the Stampeders). The company manages food, beverage and retail operations within these venues. CSEC has partnered with the City of Calgary on the development of Scotia Place, a new event centre scheduled to open in 2027.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at