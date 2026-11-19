MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bulk API Import, API Response Assertions and a new Console view let teams move an API suite into KaneAI in one pass, check what each call returned, and see exactly what was sent when a step fails

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced three additions to API testing in KaneA: Bulk API Import, API Response Assertions and a Console view for API steps. Teams can now bring an existing Postman collection or OpenAPI specification into a KaneAI test, check what each response returns, and see the resolved request behind any failing step.

Most teams wrote their API checks long ago and keep them in Postman, where someone runs them by hand before a release, apart from the UI tests that run on every build. Rebuilding those checks one request at a time has kept many teams from moving them. Once moved, a passing header check proves little, since error responses carry the same headers as successful ones, and a failing step cannot be fixed without seeing what KaneAI actually sent.

What's new in KaneAI API testing

Bulk API Import: Upload a Postman Collection (v2.1) or OpenAPI specification, with an optional environment file, and pick the requests to bring in. KaneAI maps or creates each variable, masks secrets, applies Basic, Bearer, AWS Signature v4 or API key authentication, and can add a header assertion to every imported API at once.

API Response Assertions: Pick a field from the response tree or type a JSONPath expression, then evaluate it before saving. Every matched value must pass, and an expression with no matches fails.

Schema assertions: Generate a JSON Schema from a live response to check structure, types and required fields, and save it in Test Manager to reuse across test cases.

Console view: Shows the request as sent, with each variable's resolved value and source, every header and its origin, the full response, and timing by phase from DNS lookup to download.

Copy cURL and Download HAR: Export any call to rerun it in a terminal or attach it to a bug report.

Any imported step can be edited, and API steps can be mixed with UI steps, so one test can create data through an API and confirm it in the interface.

"Teams already have API tests in Postman, and we want those to count," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products, TestMu AI. "Bulk import removes the rebuild. A header check passes on an error response as easily as on a success, so we put value and schema assertions next to it. And when a step fails, the first question is what went out. The Console answers it before anyone opens another tool."

Availability

Bulk API Import, API Response Assertions and the Console view are available today in KaneAI. Import is one-way and does not sync back to Postman, and KaneAI does not import pre-request or post-response scripts. Each uploaded file can be up to 500 KB. Documentation is available for Bulk API Impor, API Response Assertion and API testing in KaneA.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is an Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that assures AI deployments across the enterprise and the real world. It runs agentic testing for web and mobile apps on 5,000+ browsers and 50,000+ real devices, and for chat, voice, IVR, video, and image agents. For more information, visit.

CONTACT: Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI... | +91 98709 81968a-TestMu.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />