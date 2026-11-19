MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acclaimed baseball historian, author and journalist continues his lifelong mission to honor the pioneering men and women of the Negro Leagues, sharing their remarkable stories with new generations of baseball fans.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Major League Baseball continues to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of Negro League players who helped transform America's pastime, one dedicated historian has spent more than three decades ensuring that their remarkable stories are never forgotten. Kyle P. McNary, a baseball historian, author, journalist and longtime advocate for preserving Negro League history, has devoted much of his professional life to researching, documenting and sharing the achievements of some of baseball's most overlooked pioneers.

Kyle McNary is also the founder of Pitch Black Baseball, a historical site paying tribute to the men and women who blazed the trail for players like Jackie Robinson. Through extensive historical research, firsthand interviews with 57 former Negro League players, published biographies, books, educational presentations and media appearances, McNary has established a remarkable body of work dedicated to celebrating the athletes whose talent, determination and courage helped pave the way for the integration of Major League Baseball.

For McNary, this work represents far more than a fascination with baseball statistics or legendary performances. It is a deeply personal mission to preserve an essential part of American history while ensuring that the sacrifices and accomplishments of these extraordinary individuals continue to inspire future generations.





A Lifelong Passion Born From a Single Magazine Article

McNary's journey began in 1990, when he was a college baseball player and journalism major in Winona, Minnesota. During a lengthy bus ride, he encountered a magazine article about Negro League baseball that would ultimately change the direction of his life.

Having previously read a biography of legendary Negro League slugger Josh Gibson that portrayed his life primarily through hardship and disappointment, McNary was fascinated to discover another perspective. The article celebrated the tremendous athletic talent, colorful personalities, competitive spirit and remarkable accomplishments of Black baseball players who had competed despite the racial barriers of their era.

Inspired by this discovery, McNary began investigating a largely overlooked chapter of American sports history.

Following college, he traveled throughout the country, visiting libraries, historical societies and archives while seeking opportunities to interview surviving Negro League players, many of whom were already in their seventies, eighties and nineties.

What began as intellectual curiosity quickly developed into a lifelong calling.

"I think of myself as a historian and reporter," said McNary. "I interviewed 57 Negro League baseball players over the years and believe that the men (and one woman) I interviewed are important figures in the integration of baseball and in the civil rights movement."

His work has always been guided by the belief that Negro League players deserve recognition not simply as exceptional athletes, but as important historical figures who helped reshape American society.





Preserving the Legacy of Baseball's Unsung Heroes

Before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's modern color barrier in 1947, generations of Black baseball players competed at extraordinary levels while being excluded from the established Major Leagues and Minor Leagues.

The Negro Leagues produced some of the most talented and influential figures in baseball history, including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Oscar Charleston, Buck Leonard, Cool Papa Bell and countless others whose accomplishments deserve greater recognition.

These athletes competed through an era of segregation and discrimination, often enduring difficult travel conditions, limited accommodations and unequal opportunities while demonstrating remarkable perseverance and excellence. McNary describes Negro League players as Major League-caliber players playing for low Minor League salaries under semipro conditions.

McNary believes their contributions extend far beyond the baseball diamond.

Through his research, he has sought to recognize the men and women who helped blaze the trail that Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby and subsequent generations of Black athletes followed in previously segregated professional sports.

His historical work also highlights the incredible competitiveness and entertainment value of the Negro Leagues, which were known for their speed, aggressive baserunning, outstanding defensive play, powerful hitting and distinctive personalities.

For McNary, these athletes were never simply supporting characters in baseball's integration story. They were stars, innovators and trailblazers whose achievements deserve to stand alongside those of the most celebrated Major League players.

Bringing Negro League History to Life Through Monthly Biographies

One of McNary's ongoing contributions is his commitment to writing monthly biographies highlighting individual Negro League players and their remarkable lives.

Rather than focusing exclusively on widely recognized legends, McNary seeks to introduce readers to lesser-known but equally deserving athletes whose stories might otherwise fade from public memory. Fine players such as Red Moore, Garnett Blair and“Pullman” Porter are given long absent recognition next to their more celebrated teammates.

These biographies combine historical research, career accomplishments, personal anecdotes and the broader social circumstances surrounding each player's journey.

His writing is designed to appeal not only to dedicated baseball historians, but also to younger audiences, educators, casual sports fans and anyone interested in American history.

By making these stories accessible, engaging and relatable, McNary helps bridge the gap between baseball's past and present.

His work reinforces an important message: the history of the Negro Leagues is not separate from Major League Baseball history. It is an essential part of the story of America's pastime.





The Remarkable Story of Ted "Double Duty" Radcliffe

Among McNary's most significant literary contributions is his independently published biography of legendary Negro League pitcher and catcher Ted "Double Duty" Radcliffe.

The book, "Double Duty" Radcliffe: 36 Years of Pitching & Catching in the Negro Leagues,” chronicles the extraordinary career of one of baseball's most versatile and enduring personalities.

Radcliffe earned his unforgettable nickname because of his exceptional ability to excel as both a pitcher and catcher, sometimes performing both roles during the same game.

His professional career spanned an astonishing 36 years, taking him across the country and placing him alongside or opposite many of the greatest white and black players of his generation including Satchel Paige, Jimmie Foxx, Ted Williams and Cristobel Torriente.

McNary's book explores Radcliffe's athletic accomplishments, larger-than-life personality, experiences with racial discrimination, and the unique challenges of professional Black baseball during segregation.

Originally published in 1994 and later expanded into a revised electronic edition in 2012, the biography was built upon extensive historical research and personal interviews, including conversations with more than 40 of Radcliffe's former teammates and opponents.

The book also reflects the personal friendship McNary developed with Radcliffe, who lived to the remarkable age of 103.

Their relationship provided McNary with invaluable firsthand insight into an era of baseball history that can no longer be fully reconstructed through newspaper archives and statistical records alone.

By capturing Radcliffe's memories in his own words, McNary preserved a firsthand account of an extraordinary baseball life.





Ten Unforgettable Days With Three Negro League Legends

Another defining experience in McNary's historical journey occurred in November 1992, when he welcomed three former Negro League players to Minnesota for a memorable ten- day visit.

The guests included Ted "Double Duty" Radcliffe, Lester Lockett and William“Bobbie” Robinson, all of whom were in their eighties or nineties.

During their visit, McNary spent countless hours listening to their experiences, documenting their recollections, arranging autograph appearances and developing friendships that would profoundly influence his future work.

The three men shared extraordinary stories about their playing careers, legendary teammates, historic ballgames and the realities of competing in segregated America.

Their personalities, humor and enthusiasm brought Negro League history to life in ways that no traditional research archive could replicate.

McNary later recounted this experience in his article, "Negro League Historian Kyle McNary's 10-Days with Three Negro League Legends," published by Baseball History Comes Alive.

The article illustrates why firsthand historical preservation is so important. Each interview, personal memory and untold story represents an irreplaceable piece of baseball history.





Decades of Education, Public Speaking and National Media Recognition

McNary's contributions extend well beyond his written work.

Over the years, he has delivered approximately 250 presentations to schools, historical organizations, social clubs, baseball research groups and Black History Month celebrations.

He has also appeared on National Public Radio (NPR) three times, participated in sports radio interviews across the country, appeared on television, and shared his expertise on the Minnesota Twins' pregame show.

These opportunities have allowed him to introduce Negro League history to audiences who might otherwise have little exposure to the remarkable athletes and organizations that shaped the sport.

Importantly, many of McNary's educational presentations to elementary schools, high schools and community organizations were provided without charge.

For him, the opportunity to inspire young people and educate communities has always been his first consideration.

His presentations emphasize not only baseball excellence, but also perseverance, courage, ambition and the importance of respecting those who overcame significant obstacles to pursue their dreams.





A Continuing Mission to Educate Future Generations

Although McNary has already dedicated decades to documenting Negro League history, he believes there is still much more work to accomplish.

He currently spends approximately 10 to 15 hours each week writing about the Negro Leagues and producing videos, while working toward making his historical research and educational outreach a full-time professional endeavor.

His long-term goals include expanding his writing, creating additional educational videos, returning to college speaking engagements and developing the historical content available through a phone application he has created.

By embracing modern digital platforms, McNary hopes to make decades of research more accessible to students, teachers, baseball enthusiasts and future historians.

His vision is to create opportunities for audiences of all ages to discover the remarkable achievements of the Negro Leagues, regardless of whether they have previously studied baseball history.

As Major League Baseball and the broader sports community continue recognizing the accomplishments of Negro League players, McNary's work serves as an important reminder that historical preservation requires continuous research, education and storytelling.

"I believe that knowing our country's history is always important," said McNary. "I believe that it's important to have respect and admiration for the great men and women of the past that made sacrifices for the benefit of players today."

For McNary, the legacy of the Negro Leagues is ultimately about far more than baseball. It is a story of extraordinary talent, resilience, dignity and determination in the face of adversity. It is also a story about the individuals who helped change professional sports and American society, creating opportunities that generations of athletes now enjoy.

Through his books, biographies, personal interviews and educational efforts, Kyle P. McNary continues working to ensure these remarkable individuals receive the recognition and appreciation they have long deserved.

More than three decades after reading the magazine article that sparked his passion, McNary remains committed to one enduring mission: preserving the stories of the men and women who helped change baseball forever, so their achievements will continue inspiring generations to come.





About Kyle P. McNary

Kyle P. McNary is a Negro League baseball historian, author, journalist and educational speaker who has dedicated more than three decades to researching and preserving the history of Black baseball in America. Having personally interviewed 57 former Negro League players, McNary has written two books, numerous historical articles and ongoing player biographies documenting the lives and achievements of baseball's pioneering athletes. His published works include "Double Duty" Radcliffe: 36 Years of Pitching & Catching in the Negro Leagues,”“Black Baseball: A History of African-Americans & the National Game,” and a chapter in the book“Swinging for the Fences: Black Baseball in Minnesota.”McNary has appeared on NPR, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports Net and the Minnesota Twins' pregame show, and has delivered approximately 250 educational presentations. Through continued research, writing, public speaking and digital storytelling, he remains dedicated to honoring the extraordinary men and women whose contributions helped shape modern professional baseball. For more info, visit:





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