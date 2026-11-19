MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The woman-owned Chicago decorating company, in business over 25 years, on custom design, high-end décor, and what a design call actually covers.

Chicago, ILLINOIS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Up Your Holidays has opened its remaining 2026 Christmas installation dates for homeowners across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, covering both the stretch before Thanksgiving and the weeks that follow it. The woman-owned company, founded in 2001 and holding more than 400+ five-star reviews, says this is the window when the season's design work gets decided.







Kelly Fitzsimmons, founder of Light Up Your Holidays, on site at a Chicago-area installation.

Homeowners tend to fall into two groups. Some want their display finished before family arrives for Thanksgiving. Others prefer to let the holiday pass and have the home lit for December. Light Up Your Holidays designs and installs for both, and in either case the design work happens before anything goes on the house.



Custom design is not the same as hanging lights

The company draws a line between two things homeowners often treat as one purchase.

Hanging lights is labor. Someone arrives with the product and puts it on the house. Custom design starts earlier, with a look at the specific home: which architectural features are worth highlighting, where the eye should land from the street, what the roofline and landscape will carry, and how much is enough. A display with no cohesive plan reads as underwhelming no matter how much product went up or what it cost.

The company's position is that less, placed well, almost always beats more, placed everywhere. The display should show off the home rather than cover it.

Design also extends past the lights. Lower-priced companies often provide lights alone. Light Up Your Holidays provides the full exterior: teardrops, wreaths, garland, and bows in gold, burgundy or red, selected to work together rather than assembled piece by piece.

The décor itself is not a box-store product. The greenery is high-end, pliable and lifelike, without the shiny plastic finish that reads as fake from the curb, and it holds up in daylight as well as it does after dark. A home stays looking full and intentional across the entire season rather than only at night.

The company frames this as a different class of work from standard decorating. Its team are designers decorating a home, and the cost reflects the quality of what goes on the house and the experience of having it done, not a margin on inexpensive materials.

The lighting is warm white LED throughout, custom specified at 2700 Kelvin so every strand on the house matches. That temperature reads like incandescent, a soft warm glow, rather than the harsh white or blue cast of standard LED. Mismatched whites across a facade are one of the most visible signs of an unplanned install.



"A lot of our clients have gorgeous homes and they don't necessarily know how to design for them. They trust us to make sure the house looks balanced and beautiful in an elegant, classic Christmas way, and they want people on their property they feel comfortable with. What I want is for them to pull into the driveway feeling proud and confident to show off their home." - Kelly Fitzsimmons, Founder, Light Up Your Holidays



What the lowest bid usually leaves out

The company says price comparisons between holiday lighting quotes often compare different things, and recommends homeowners ask what a quote actually covers before deciding.

The questions that separate them: Does the company own its crews, or subcontract them? Are the installers trained and insured for work at 40 feet? When a section goes dark in December, how quickly does someone come out, and is that visit included? Is takedown part of the price? Is the décor provided, or does the homeowner buy it and keep it? And how is the electrical load distributed across the home's outdoor circuits, which is what keeps a large display from tripping a GFI during snow or rain?

A quote that is lower because it omits service, removal, décor or trained crews is not a lower price. It is a smaller scope.

On service, Light Up Your Holidays commits to responding to any issue within 24 to 48 hours. The company points out that nearly every provider offers service in some form, and that what clients actually feel is how fast someone shows up.



Scheduling is easy

Installation dates are limited by daylight, weather and crew capacity rather than by demand alone. Dates remain open both before Thanksgiving and in the weeks after it, and Light Up Your Holidays holds two dates each season for last-minute requests, reserved for busy parents and professionals whose plans come together late.

It starts with a complimentary 15-minute call. The company is direct that this is not a sales pitch. The conversation is about the home, what the homeowner pictures for it, and what would suit the architecture, and the custom designs the team produces come out of what is discussed there. The design team then visits the home two to three times across installation and removal.

Clients receive a design concept built for their home, all lighting and décor, installation by the company's own crews, service through the season with a 24 to 48 hour response, and complete takedown afterward. The company provides everything and takes everything back, so nothing is purchased by the homeowner, hauled out each year, or taking up space in their garage.



Light Up Your Holidays offers a complimentary 15-minute design call to talk through the home and what the homeowner envisions for it. Calls can be booked at lightupyourholidays.com/design or by phone at (312) 728-8499.



Frequently Asked Questions

Can you still get Christmas lights installed in Chicago in late November?

Yes. Light Up Your Holidays has dates open both before Thanksgiving and in the weeks after it, and holds two dates each season for last-minute requests from busy parents and professionals. Daylight, weather and crew capacity set the limit rather than demand alone.

What happens on a holiday lighting design call?

At Light Up Your Holidays the first call runs about 15 minutes and is not a sales pitch. It covers the home, what the homeowner pictures for it, and what would suit the architecture. The custom designs the team creates come out of that conversation.

What should you ask before hiring a Christmas light installation company?

Whether the company owns its crews or subcontracts, whether installers are trained and insured for work at 40 feet, how fast someone responds to a service issue once the display is up, whether takedown is in the price, whether décor is provided or bought by the homeowner, and how the electrical load is distributed across the home's outdoor circuits.

Why are Christmas lighting quotes so different from each other?

Usually because they cover different things. A lower quote often excludes design work, décor beyond plain lights, service during the season, or takedown, and may use subcontracted crews. Comparing quotes means comparing scope, not just the number.

Do you have to store professional Christmas decorations yourself?

Not with Light Up Your Holidays. The company provides all lighting and décor, services it through the season with a 24 to 48 hour response, and takes everything back after the holidays. Homeowners buy nothing and store nothing.







A Light Up Your Holidays design in Chicago, with wreaths, garland and bows carried across the whole facade.

About Light Up Your Holidays

Founded in 2001, Light Up Your Holidays is a woman-owned holiday lighting design and installation company based in Chicago, Illinois. With more than 25 years of experience and over 400+ five-star reviews, the company specializes in safe, elegant holiday displays for luxury homes, local businesses, and community nonprofits. Each installation is customized for beauty, durability, and care, with a commitment to protecting both property and peace of mind.

Press Inquiries

Kelly Fitzsimmons - Owner, Light Up Your Holidays

design [at] lightupyourholidays.com

312-728-8499



Chicago, Illinois