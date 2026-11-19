MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advisors can start a plan from what the client owns today, keep it current, and answer tax, Social Security and withdrawal questions from that same plan

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Lab, a provider of financial planning and retirement income software for financial advisors, today outlined how its technology is improving the advisor-client experience, allowing advisors to start a plan from real account data and keep it current, including investment holdings that now come into the plan from Charles Schwab and Redtail.

A financial plan is only as valuable as the data in it. When a plan is built from account statements, it is obsolete as soon as balances and positions change. To solve this problem of stale data and out-of-date plans, Income Lab connects the plan to the places where that data already lives.

“A client's accounts, taxes and Social Security are one financial life, and the plan should treat them that way,” said Justin Fitzpatrick, President and Co-Founder of Income Lab.“When the plan reflects what the client owns today, the advisor can answer the tax question, the Social Security question and the next withdrawal from the same place. A plan built from last year's statement gives last year's answer.”

Income Lab now maintains a diverse suite of options for ensuring up-to-date data with minimal labor, including:

Advisor-managed integrations. Connections to custodians, portfolio management and CRM systems, and other partners, including Charles Schwab, Fidelity (through BridgeFT), Black Diamond, Redtail, and others, bring account balances, investment holdings and other client information directly into financial plans.

Client-connected accounts. Clients can securely link accounts that their advisor does not manage, including outside retirement and investment accounts, so those assets are reflected in the plan.

AI-assisted plan creation and updates. Income Lab's Plan Builder can use existing financial plans, account statements, meeting transcripts, questionnaires, notes and other documents or text to build and update plans without requiring advisors to manually reenter information.

Ongoing plan maintenance. Linked account information can be refreshed by advisors, while tracked and monitored plans receive regular updates to help keep the underlying information current. This process not only updates linked account information but also applies regular updates, such as Social Security COLAs, automatically.

With all information connected in one plan, advisors can move from maintaining data to acting on it. Income Lab's Withdrawal Optimizer, part of its Penny digital paraplanner, helps advisors evaluate how to fund a client's unexpected cash need, considering specific investment holdings, tax consequences and their broader financial plan. The result is a withdrawal recommendation informed by the investment strategy as well as the tax situation and the broader plan context.

The same integrated approach extends to tax planning. Income Lab can further analyze information from a client's tax return and connect it with forward-looking tax projections from the financial plan. Tax returns provide a valuable historical record, but the best tax decisions also depend on current activities and future expectations. Income Lab helps advisors evaluate strategies in that broader context rather than treating tax planning as a standalone exercise.

With Income Lab's robust and integrated data tool, advisors can provide a holistic approach to planning and execution that would otherwise be difficult or impossible. Income Lab's custodian and CRM integrations are available in Core and Pro. Client account linking, Plan Builder and Penny, including the Withdrawal Optimizer, are available in Pro. Income Lab ranked No. 1 in retirement distribution planning by market share for three consecutive years, 2024 through 2026, in the T3/Inside Information Software Survey.

More information on Income Lab's integrations is available at incomelaboratory.com/integrations.

About Income Lab

Income Lab is financial planning software for financial advisors. It plans the full client life cycle, from the working years through retirement income and legacy, and retirement income is its deepest strength. Income Lab serves a growing base of advisory firms across the United States. For more information, visit incomelaboratory.com.





CONTACT: Media contact For Income Lab Lisa Aldape VOCATUS...