

The new MCP server reduces effort and implementation time for developers and agencies that support e-commerce retailers.

Brands using headless architecture can now deploy Fast Simon in hours, not weeks. The new server enables more retailers to deploy smarter storefronts quicker than ever and with less friction.



LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon, a unified AI product discovery platform driving higher conversion and revenue through merchandising, personalization, and search, today unveiled a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The new MCP server works with Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf and Cline.

Fast Simon has always delivered the fastest time to market for mid- and enterprise-sized retailers with its no-code, server-side rendering solution. Now, the company has made implementation easier for an even larger group of users, including e-commerce agencies and developers who implement their own storefront using an SDK.

Effective immediately, even retailers with few IT resources, or developers with headless architecture, can implement a Fast Simon experience in hours, not weeks. This represents a major moment for the industry, enabling more brands to launch an intelligent storefront faster and with fewer hurdles.

“Developers, agencies, and even brands with few technical resources can now design and deploy a fully functional Fast Simon experience faster than ever before,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon.“Our MCP server helps developers build with the SDK and empowers merchandisers to read and act on their own analytics.”

Fast Simon's implementation knowledge is available directly inside the coding workflow. That means with the merchant's API key it can answer questions about their analytics, such as top searches, top collections, and widget impact in plain language. This makes Fast Simon's ecommerce expertise easily accessible to a wide range of technical and non-technical users.

Just as Fast Simon powers conversational commerce for shoppers, the MCP server powers conversational coding.“Integrating Fast Simon into our storefront with the SDK took virtually no effort,” said Rudy Falco, Director of Digital Commerce and Marketing at CMC Motorsports.“Using the MCP server with Claude, there was no special trick or heavy coding. I just asked it to build what we needed in natural language, and it was done that day.”

Fast Simon has recently released several new features and enhanced capabilities that streamline workflow and boost revenue for retail brands, including Commerce-Native AI and Cross Border Merchandising.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon powers e-commerce intelligence for some of the world's fastest-growing and most recognized brands on Shopify. Their unified AI product discovery platform empowers thousands of mid-market and enterprise retailers to increase revenue and reduce manual merchandising efforts at scale. Through a purpose-built platform, Fast Simon delivers the best overall shopping experience with optimized merchandising, personalization, search, and shopping agents that increase conversion and revenue.

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