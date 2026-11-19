MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frost & Sullivan cites Island for governing AI where people and agents actually use it

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Island, the agentic control plane for enterprises, has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Zero Trust Browser Security Company of the Year.

The report finds that,“Island has redefined the Zero Trust Browser Security industry through visionary innovation, robust financial performance, customer-centric development, and scalable technology leadership. Its enterprise browser platform integrates security, productivity, and governance into a seamless user experience, addressing the needs of modern hybrid workforces and regulated industries.”

Frost & Sullivan credited Island with integrating security, productivity, governance, and AI enablement across the end-user work environment,“[extending] Zero Trust principles beyond web applications to thick clients, mobile platforms, and thin-client environments.”

“Island's architecture redefines how enterprises secure generative AI interactions, embedding AI governance directly within the browser environment where AI prompts and responses occur. This approach enables deeper visibility and policy enforcement at the user interaction layer, overcoming the limitations of network-centric security controls,” said Jarad Carleton, Vice President of Research, Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates superior strategy development and execution, bringing measurable gains in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The firm identified Island as the company“that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.”

“Security, productivity, and AI governance belong in one place, not stitched together across agents, gateways, and consoles,” said Mike Fey, CEO and Co-founder of Island.“Work now happens everywhere. Knowledge workers use endpoints, and agentic workers run on servers and in the cloud. We built the Enterprise Browser, and the agentic control points around it, with our customers to govern all of it. This recognition tells us the market is moving toward this model, and our job is to stay ahead of how fast AI is changing what enterprises need.”

“Every user, every SaaS app, and now every AI agent needs guardrails to safely and easily work across browsers, desktops, and other upstream resources,” said Dan Amiga, CTO and Co-founder of Island.“That makes Island the natural place to see what's happening both inside and outside the browser, and apply policies without slowing anyone down. Frost & Sullivan understands the shift the way our customers already do, validating that we're building where the enterprise is going, not where it's been.”

About Island

Island is the agentic control plane for enterprises, where organizations govern people and AI agents as they work across devices, browsers, applications, networks, and data. Island gives agents the identity, access, guardrails, cost controls, and auditability they need to operate safely at scale. Millions of users trust Island to protect sensitive information, simplify enterprise work, and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. Island can be reached at ... or (866) 832-7114.

Contact:

Kristen Roubal

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(631) 873-8025

Method Communications for Island