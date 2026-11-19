MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Steele, who previously served as CTO of Petrichor and built leading-edge IPTV platforms for hotels and retirement communities and ran managed Wi-Fi for 30,000+ customers, will lead Groove's technology strategy across TV, Wi-Fi, smart building and security.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Technology Solutions ("Groove"), a national provider of property technology, today announced the appointment of Timothy“T.J.” Steele as Chief Technology Officer. Steele will oversee Groove's technology roadmap, network architecture and service delivery, including the expansion of Groove's nationwide fiber services and ongoing enhancements to TotalVue, Groove's entertainment solution for senior living.







T.J. Steele joins Groove Technology Solutions as Chief Technology Officer.

Steele brings more than 25 years of experience leading technology organizations across IPTV, managed Wi-Fi, IoT and carrier connectivity. As CTO of Petrichor from 2018 to 2023, he oversaw technology for two internet service providers across three states and negotiated national carrier and content partnerships. He also co-developed an IPTV and streaming platform, including the custom encoding hardware it ran on, and brought it into hotels and retirement communities while running managed Wi-Fi for more than 30,000 customers.

Since then, he has led IT for a multi-property operation in Arkansas and Texas and for the City of Durant, Oklahoma. In those roles, he managed guest Wi-Fi that scaled to thousands of users, access control and security systems, and compliance programs that include HIPAA.

At Groove, Steele's first priority will be TotalVue. He will focus on expanding features for residents and staff, strengthening redundancy, expanding remote monitoring across communities, and scaling the platform as Groove adds new properties. He will also draw on his ISP and carrier experience to expand Groove's ability to deliver fiber circuits to properties nationwide, and lead efforts to bring Groove's connectivity, TV, Wi-Fi, smart building and security services together into a more connected experience for property owners and operators.

“T.J. has already built and run the kind of business we are,” said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions.“He has run ISPs and put IPTV and managed Wi-Fi into occupied hotels and senior living communities, and he knows what it takes to keep them connected. With T.J. leading TotalVue's next chapter, our senior living partners can expect a platform that keeps getting better for residents and staff.”

“For many senior living residents, TV is how they stay connected to the news, their interests and each other,” said Steele.“TotalVue already does that exceptionally well. I'm excited to help shape what comes next, with new features that make life in a community even richer for residents and easier for staff.”

A Utah native raised in Salt Lake City, Steele will report to President and CEO Lance Platt.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily and commercial properties. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove delivers end-to-end services including fiber internet circuits, managed TV, Wi-Fi and phone, digital signage, smart building technology, access control and security, and structured cabling infrastructure. Every solution is designed, installed and supported by Groove's U.S.-based, in-house team. Learn more at getgrooven.com.

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