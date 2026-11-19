MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP Real Estate closed the sale Wednesday of Northgate Business Park, an 86,481-square-foot, two-tenant industrial park in Dallas, Texas, to VectorNav Technologies.

The property consists of three buildings situated on 5.80 acres at 10410 and 10490 Vista Park Road and 10501–10515 Markison Road in Dallas. VectorNav occupies two buildings and Stratus Systems leases the third industrial building.

“Northgate Business Park has been a valuable asset within our portfolio,” said Eric Smyth, CEO of CIP Real Estate.“This disposition aligns with our strategy of realizing value from our existing investments and redeploying capital into new opportunities where we see significant potential.”

About CIP Real Estate

CIP Real Estate is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout the West Coast, Southeast and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the Company owns and manages over 12 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, and Dallas.

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