MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) When people look to one leader for answers, an AI twin can give them that leader's criteria while every decision stays with a person.

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An executive AI digital twin is an AI agent, built with an enterprise AI agent builder, that uses one leader's approved knowledge, past decisions and written decision criteria. It answers the team's questions the way that leader would, and it never makes the decision. ESW's AI agent consulting team designs and governs agents like this inside the workplace platforms organizations already use, and ESW has published a guide to how an executive AI digital twin works. Since 2006 ESW has worked with more than 1,500 clients, delivered more than 1,000 projects and trained more than 10,000 employees on workplace technology.







ESW diagram showing employee questions, an AI twin that advises, and people making the decision.

People rely on one leader for answers. Each question takes only a few minutes, but the questions come all day, and some employees stop asking and start guessing.

Russell Kommer, CEO of eSoftware Associates, said, "I've watched this pattern in companies of every size. The fix isn't to make the executive more available. It's to make their thinking more available, with clear limits on what that means."

What is an executive AI digital twin?

It is an AI agent that answers questions the way a specific leader would. The term "AI twin" is often used for video avatars and voice clones that copy how a person looks or sounds, and in engineering a digital twin usually means a live model of a machine or plant. An executive twin is neither. It copies how a person reasons about a defined set of business questions, cites its sources, and flags when a question needs the real person.

Does an executive AI digital twin make decisions on its own?

No. It only gives advice. It explains what the executive's criteria and past decisions suggest, and it hands any real decision back to a person. Decision authority stays with people under the delegation of authority the board approved, and the twin should say so whenever a question moves toward an approval.

How is an executive AI digital twin different from a general AI assistant?

It is narrower and more personal. General AI assistants help anyone draft, summarize and search the content they can access. A twin answers one leader's recurring questions from that leader's approved material, hands back anything outside its scope, and improves through the executive's own review.

What does an executive AI digital twin learn from?

Three things the executive approves.



Knowledge sources, such as policies, playbooks and approved memos in the company's document library

Historical decisions, with the reason given for each Decision criteria, meaning the thresholds, rules of thumb and red flags written out plainly

The twin answers from those sources instead of the open internet, which is what "grounding" means.

Who can see what an executive AI digital twin knows?

A twin built inside a company's existing workplace platform follows the permissions already in place, so it only surfaces content the person asking already has permission to see. If permissions are loose, the twin's answers will be too, so ESW recommends cleaning up oversharing before anything sensitive is loaded.

How does an executive keep an AI digital twin accurate?

Through a regular review. The executive receives a summary of the questions people asked, the guidance the twin gave and the decisions it handed back. They mark each answer right, partly right or wrong, and say why. Those notes become sharper criteria and updated knowledge, and a few minutes each cycle keeps the twin close to how the executive thinks.

How should a company start an executive AI digital twin pilot?

With one executive and one decision area where questions repeat and the criteria can be written down, such as spend approval questions. ESW advises setting scope, accuracy expectations and governance in writing before any build, running a short pilot with a small group, and comparing the twin's guidance with the executive's own answers before expanding.

An executive AI digital twin puts one leader's judgment where the team can reach it and leaves every decision with people. Organizations scoping a pilot can contact ESW through its AI agent consulting team.

About eSoftware Associates Inc ("ESW")

ESW is a US-based Microsoft partner specializing in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, AI-driven automation, and workforce enablement. Through consulting, automation, and training services, ESW helps organizations modernize operations and build durable technology capabilities.

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