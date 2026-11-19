(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2026: North America Holds a 44% Share, Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Lead, and Asia Pacific Is the Fastest-Growing Region Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Figure 1: Plasmid DNA manufacturing market snapshot, 2025 to 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher Towards Healthcare attributes growth to rising demand for cell and gene therapies, the development of organoids and the study of genetic material. From the 2026 base, the market adds USD 11.49 billion by 2035, a 4.7-fold increase. The step from 2025 (USD 2.61 billion) to 2026 is already about 18.8%, so the forecast does not depend on a late-period acceleration. Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments Table 2: Segment leaders and coverage

Segment Group Leading Segment (2025) Other Segments Covered Why It Matters By Product Viral vectors Plasmid DNA, non-viral, electroporation, lipid/polymer, nanoparticles, others Viral vector programs consume plasmid inputs in every batch By Application Gene therapy DNA vaccines, immunotherapy, others Clinical trial volume sets the pace of plasmid orders By Disease Infectious disease Cancer, genetic disorder Vaccine readiness keeps large-scale plasmid supply relevant By Region North America (44%) Asia Pacific (fastest-growing), Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Regional capacity decides lead times and supply security

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 2: Segment leaders across the plasmid DNA manufacturing market

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Product. Viral vectors hold the largest share. They are used in cell and gene therapies and in vaccine delivery, and they are valued for efficient gene delivery and targeted transport of bioactive molecules. The report notes that viral vector production already needs 2 to 3 billion liters of bioreactor capacity a year, with more to come. Each of those batches starts with plasmid DNA, which is why viral vector manufacturing capacity and plasmid capacity tend to expand together.

Application. Gene therapy accounts for the largest application share. It repairs, replaces or removes genes behind disease, and interest is strongest in cancer, rare diseases and genetic disorders. More than 5,000 gene therapy trials were listed with the U.S. National Institutes of Health as of 2023, and each trial needs clinical-grade starting material.

Disease. Infectious disease leads. Plasmid DNA vaccines carry particular value where conventional vaccines fall short, and the experience of COVID-19 has kept pandemic preparedness on procurement agendas. Cancer is the next large pool of demand, with new plasmid-based vaccines, gene therapies and cell therapies in development.

Regional and Country Analysis

Table 3: Regional outlook

Region Position Demand Signal Countries Covered North America Leader, 44% share (2025) Deep R&D base, government programs and active collaborations U.S., Canada Asia Pacific Fastest-growing Heavy public and private investment in biotechnology China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand Europe Significant growth expected Institute and industry research, rare disease demand, public funding Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway Latin America Significant CAGR expected Local biotech capacity, university partnerships Brazil, Mexico, Argentina Middle East and Africa Significant CAGR expected Local pharmaceutical and advanced therapy programs South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

North America. The region held 44% of 2025 revenue, a modeled USD 1.15 billion, with the U.S. well ahead of Canada. Policy is moving in its favor. The FDA's January 11, 2026 announcement gave cell and gene therapy manufacturers added flexibility, and its February 2026 draft guidance on the "plausible mechanism" framework sets out evidence expectations for individualized therapies. Supply is also being built close to customers. Bionova Scientific, an Asahi Kasei subsidiary, opened a plasmid facility in The Woodlands, Texas on August 12, 2025, and ProBio launched GMP plasmid DNA manufacturing at its Hopewell, New Jersey site in April 2025.

Asia Pacific. The region is expected to grow fastest, with China, India and Japan contributing most. China expects 400 million people aged 60 or above by 2030, which supports demand for advanced therapies. India ranks 12th globally in biotechnology and has more than 800 core biotech companies, with a large vaccine manufacturing base and the second-highest number of USFDA-approved plants. Population scale in both countries means vaccines and therapeutics will be needed in volume.

Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Europe benefits from institute-led research and public funding, and Germany pairs a strong pharmaceutical base with new capacity such as BioNTech's Marburg plant, opened in February 2023 for its own plasmid supply. Latin America, led by Brazil and Argentina, and the Middle East and Africa, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are building local capacity to cut import dependence and delays. Skilled workers, regulatory readiness and reliable raw materials remain the gating items.

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 3: Latest company results shaping the plasmid DNA manufacturing market

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

1. A major plasmid CDMO changes hands

Charles River completed the sale of its CDMO and Cell Solutions businesses to GI Partners in May 2026, creating Rose BioSolutions with sites in Rockville, Memphis, Northridge and Keele. The units generated USD 143 million of revenue in 2025. Rose Bio offers plasmid DNA, viral vector and cell therapy manufacturing as a standalone company.

What it indicates: Capacity is moving from diversified testing groups to dedicated advanced-therapy specialists, so buyers should re-check supplier ownership, investment plans and contract terms.

2. Regulators add flexibility

On January 11, 2026 the FDA announced added flexibility for cell and gene therapy manufacturers, and in February it issued draft guidance on individualized genome-editing and RNA-based therapies. The agency stressed that the framework is a set of recommendations, not a new approval pathway.

What it indicates: Smaller, faster and more varied programs are becoming viable, which favors suppliers offering short-run, rapid-turnaround plasmid batches.

3. Upstream DNA suppliers scale

Twist Bioscience launched research-grade plasmid preps in December 2025. For fiscal 2026 (ended September 30) it reported revenue of USD 459.4 million, up 22%, and fourth-quarter revenue of USD 126.6 million, up 28%. It guided fiscal 2027 revenue to USD 550 million to USD 560 million.

What it indicates: Demand for custom DNA is compounding, and the research-grade tier is where many programs first meet a plasmid supplier.

4. Large platforms report steady demand

Thermo Fisher reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of USD 12.14 billion, up 9% with 6% organic growth, on October 21. Danaher, which owns Aldevron, reported sales of USD 6.6 billion the same day, with biotechnology core revenue up 5% and full-year adjusted EPS guidance raised to USD 8.57 to USD 8.62.

What it indicates: Bioprocess spending is improving after a soft period, which supports the capital needed for new plasmid and viral vector capacity.

5. Speed becomes the selling point

ProBio's April 2025 service offers clinical-grade plasmid DNA from cell bank to batch release in as little as three months, and Bionova added a 10,000-square-foot plasmid development and production site in Texas in August 2025.

What it indicates: Delivery time, not list price, is becoming the main basis of competition for early-phase gene therapy sponsors.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

Key Market Drivers



Cell and gene therapy demand: gene therapy is the largest application, and more than 5,000 trials were listed with the NIH as of 2023.

Vaccine demand: about 140 million babies are born each year, and many vaccines require multiple doses.

Rising cancer burden: the WHO estimated 20 million new cases in 2022 and expects more than 35 million by 2050, a 77% increase.

Infectious disease preparedness: plasmid-based vaccines address cases where conventional vaccines fail. Process improvement: single-use systems, advanced purification and scalable production lower contamination risk and shorten timelines.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Strict regulation: genetically modified plasmids require controlled environments to prevent release, which adds time and cost.

Unstable yields: subjective process control in traditional production produces inconsistent plasmid yields.

Unpredictable timelines: sponsors continue to cite delivery uncertainty from plasmid manufacturers.

Portfolio churn: Charles River exited CDMO work in 2026, and Galapagos and Takeda stepped back from cell therapy programs in late 2025. Capability gaps in emerging regions: Latin America and the Middle East and Africa still need skilled staff, quality systems and dependable raw materials.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Rapid-turnaround GMP supply: three-month cell-bank-to-release services set a new reference point.

AI-enabled process control: machine learning can stabilize yields and improve plasmid design for stability.

Asia Pacific capacity: China, India and Japan are the fastest-growing demand centers.

Local manufacturing in new regions: Brazil, Argentina, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing in domestic supply. Personalized and non-viral therapies: individualized treatments and non-viral delivery formats widen the addressable use of plasmid DNA.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence

The report profiles 17 participants, led by VGXI, Bionova Scientific, Asahi Kasei, Catalent, Charles River, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Aldevron, alongside specialists such as Vigene Biosciences, PackGene, Plasmidfactory and Delphi Genetics. No concentration figure is published, and the 2026 ownership change at Charles River shows how quickly the map can shift. The table below summarizes the latest reported data for selected companies.

Table 4: Selected company intelligence

Company Role or Key Products Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction Thermo Fisher Scientific Automated plasmid purification (KingFisher PlasmidPro); bioprocessing Q3 2026 revenue USD 12.14 billion, up 9%; organic growth 6% Automation and AI-enabled laboratories Danaher (Aldevron) Plasmid DNA through Aldevron; bioprocess tools through Cytiva Q3 2026 sales USD 6.6 billion; biotechnology core revenue up 5% Connecting capabilities across businesses Rose BioSolutions (formerly Charles River CDMO) Plasmid DNA, viral vector and cell therapy CDMO Divested units earned USD 143 million in 2025; Charles River Q3 revenue USD 982.7 million Dedicated advanced-therapy manufacturing under GI Partners Twist Bioscience Synthetic DNA and research-grade plasmid preps FY2026 revenue USD 459.4 million, up 22%; Q4 up 28% Capacity build-out; FY2027 guidance USD 550 to 560 million Asahi Kasei (Bionova Scientific) Plasmid DNA CDMO Opened a 10,000-square-foot Texas plasmid site on August 12, 2025 Strengthening the U.S. advanced-therapy supply chain ProBio GMP plasmid DNA and viral vectors GMP plasmid service launched April 2025 at Hopewell, New Jersey Integrated plasmid and vector manufacturing at one site BioNTech In-house plasmid DNA production Marburg plant opened February 2023 Self-supply for infectious disease and cancer candidates Sartorius (Polyplus) RepCap plasmid pPLUS AAV-RC2 Launched March 2024 for AAV2 manufacture Raw materials for viral vector production Plasmidfactory Plasmid and minicircle DNA GMP facility under construction Adding GMP grade to research and high-quality grades

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 4: Reported company growth against the 18.77% market CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Table 5: Buyer groups and purchase signals

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Gene therapy developers Chief technical officers, heads of CMC IND filings, trial starts, AAV and lentiviral scale-up Long-term GMP plasmid supply agreements Vaccine and mRNA developers Heads of manufacturing, supply chain leaders New infectious disease programs, pandemic preparedness funding Large-batch and multi-year capacity reservations Oncology and cell therapy developers VPs of technical operations, procurement Rising cancer pipelines, personalized therapy launches Rapid-turnaround, small-lot plasmid batches CDMOs and in-house manufacturers Site heads, sourcing managers Facility expansions, automation upgrades Purification systems, raw materials, quality testing Academic and research centers Principal investigators, core facility managers Government grants, trial sponsorship Research-grade plasmids and custom design Early-stage biotech companies Founders, R&D leaders Seed and Series A funding, preclinical milestones Bundled design, research-grade and GMP onramps

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

How Towards Healthcare Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset. Consolidates plasmid DNA manufacturing size, segment, regional and company data into one structured source, so strategy teams can test capacity, pricing and share assumptions without rebuilding the numbers each quarter.

Towards Healthcare Quadrant. Positions plasmid suppliers and CDMOs on capability and market momentum, which helps sponsors shortlist partners and helps suppliers see where they stand after moves such as the Rose BioSolutions spin-out.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard. Lets users filter by product, application, disease and region to see where viral vector, gene therapy and infectious disease demand is concentrating, and to track Asia Pacific against North America.

Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence. Covers the operating metrics that decide plasmid sourcing, including yield, supercoiled content, turnaround time and GMP capacity, and supports technical due diligence on supplier shortlists.

Customized Research. Delivers tailored analysis, such as build-versus-buy for in-house plasmid production, regional entry planning, or a competitor deep dive, to support investment and partnering decisions.

Table 6: Solutions overview

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Structured market, segment, regional and company data Faster, consistent forecasting and benchmarking Towards Healthcare Quadrant Competitive positioning of suppliers Supplier shortlisting and partnership screening Interactive Intelligence Dashboard Filterable views by product, application, disease, region Demand tracking and territory prioritization Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence Yield, purity, turnaround and capacity benchmarks Technical due diligence and sourcing decisions Customized Research Bespoke studies on a defined question Investment, entry and partnering decisions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Plasmid DNA markets move on short cycles. Monthly updates capture facility openings, launches and partnerships, such as ProBio's service launch or Bionova's Texas site. Quarterly updates follow earnings, where Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Charles River and Twist each reported within a three-week window this autumn. Six-monthly reviews track regulatory movement, including the FDA's January and February 2026 actions and the final form of its guidance. Annual updates re-base the forecast, supplier map and buyer priorities against the 2035 outlook.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: a market growing at 18.77% a year will reach about 4.7 times its 2026 size by 2035, so capacity and ownership decisions made now compound for a decade.

Strategy and Business Development: the Charles River divestiture shows that CDMO assets are being repriced, which opens acquisition, carve-out and partnership options.

R&D: FDA flexibility and the plausible mechanism draft guidance favor small, fast programs that need research-grade and GMP plasmids on short timelines.

Procurement: qualify more than one plasmid source and compare delivery time, since services quoting cell bank to batch release in three months are redefining expectations.

Investors: the 44% North America share and Asia Pacific's faster growth point to two different return profiles, scale in the U.S. and expansion in China, India and Japan. Manufacturers and Suppliers: Twist's fiscal 2027 guidance of USD 550 to 560 million and Thermo Fisher's automation push suggest that purification, automation and quality systems are where suppliers can differentiate.

Company Ecosystem







Figure 5: Plasmid DNA manufacturing company ecosystem

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

Decision-makers who need segment-level detail, company profiles and the full 2025 to 2035 forecast can access the complete Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market report, request a sample or speak with the research team.



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